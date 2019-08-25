SummerFest: Banding together to celebrate the season, veterans, first responders

The first-ever Maryland SummerFest, featuring numerous bands on two stages, a beer and wine garden, and more than 20 food trucks, took place Saturday at the Carroll County Farm Museum in Westminster.
The main sponsor was Venom Core Athletics. Ryan Smith’s Carroll-based company that organizes sports leagues, tournaments and sports training. A portion of the proceeds from the event will be donated to the Gary Sinise Foundation which benefits military service members, first responders and their families.
Bands included regional favorites like As If, Kelly Bell Band, Jah Works, and Never Never. The beer and wine garden featured Full Tilt and The Brewers Art Tavern brewers along with several area wineries and meaderies. The food trucks included everything from barbecue, pizza and Greek fare to pretzels, ice cream and Hawaiian smoothies.
Alyssa Bartlett, Smith’s partner and one of the organizers, said goals for the event included honoring the military and first responders as well giving people a chance to “relax and forget everything else that’s going on.”