xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement

Storm blows through Carroll County causing damage near Frizzelburg

By
Carroll County Times
Apr 13, 2020 7:02 PM
A home in the 2300 Block of Leeward Drive near Frizzellburg was heavily damaged after a powerful storm blew through the area a Monday afternoon, April 13, 2020.
A home in the 2300 Block of Leeward Drive near Frizzellburg was heavily damaged after a powerful storm blew through the area a Monday afternoon, April 13, 2020. (Dylan Slagle/Carroll County Times)

Storms moved through Carroll County on Monday, merely dropping rain on most of the area but causing damage attributed to high winds to at least one property near Frizzellburg.

Meteorologist Cody Ledbetter, of the National Weather Service, said that as of 6 p.m. the highest recorded wind gust in the Westminster area was 41 mph. That measurement is taken every 20 minutes and he said it was possible the winds could have peaked at a higher speed between readings because the storm passed through quickly.

Advertisement
A pedestrian leaps puddles as he races through a gas station parking lot along West Main Street in Westminster as a thunderstorm passes through Monday April 13, 2020.
A pedestrian leaps puddles as he races through a gas station parking lot along West Main Street in Westminster as a thunderstorm passes through Monday April 13, 2020.(Dylan Slagle/Carroll County Times)

He said the NWS had received one damage report in the area that they were looking into and that they could not rule out that it was caused by a tornado. In order to determine yes or no, they will need to gather more data and possibly visit the area on Tuesday, Ledbetter said.

A house sustained damage, a trailer was upended and trees were uprooted in the 2300 block of Leeward Drive near Frizzellburg.

Insurance agent Dave Bollinger of Barnes-Bollinger Insurance Services walks up the driveway of a home in the 2300 Block of Leeward Drive near Frizzellburg that was heavily damaged after a powerful storm blew through the area a Monday afternoon, April 13, 2020.
Insurance agent Dave Bollinger of Barnes-Bollinger Insurance Services walks up the driveway of a home in the 2300 Block of Leeward Drive near Frizzellburg that was heavily damaged after a powerful storm blew through the area a Monday afternoon, April 13, 2020.(Dylan Slagle/Carroll County Times)
Advertisement

Latest Carroll County Lifestyles

Advertisement

Most Read on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement