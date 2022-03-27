In Carroll County, it’s time to get green thumbs dirty

Spring has sprung and local gardeners are ready to put their green thumbs to work.

Nancy Robinson of Westminster looks over herb seedlings at Bowman's Home and Garden in Westminster Tuesday, March 22, 2022. (Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times)

“We’re so happy to get out there after this winter,” said Marie Fish, a Carroll County master gardener based in Finksburg. “It’s a good time.”

All types of flowers and vegetables, from perennials to annuals, cold weather crops to starters, are arriving at Carroll County’s nurseries and stores. With a little bit of time and knowledge, gardeners of all skill levels can lay the groundwork for a successful growing season.

Now is the time to get flower and vegetable beds ready, experts said.

“Get leaves out. Cut back dead branches and remove old perennials,” said Frank Vleck, owner of Wakefield Valley Nursery in New Windsor.

“Especially vegetable gardens, remove it all,” Fish said. “Anything harboring there, like bean beetles or squash pests, you don’t want them to be there when you plant a new crop.”

Garden tools should be cleaned and sharpened, Fish said, and check garden hoses for holes or tears.

“As for planting, plant trees and shrubs so they can have an established root system by the time it gets hot,” Vleck said.

Cold weather crops such as broccoli, kale, spinach, turnips and beets can be planted now in vegetable gardens.

“They can handle the cold,” said Andrea Lane, assistant manager at Bowman’s Home and Garden in Westminster. “You plant in shifts. Right now, you plant cold crops. In a few months you dig those out and plant peppers and tomatoes.”

Tomatoes and peppers are “tender annuals” that won’t live through a frost, Fish said. The plants can be started as seeds indoors.

“You have to read about each vegetable before planting it,” Fish said. “Read the seed packets.”

Temperatures are still too cool right now to plant flowers, except for pansies. When there is a possibility for a frost – when temperatures dip below 32 degrees Fahrenheit – gardeners shouldn’t worry about covering blooming daffodils, pansies or forsythia.

“They will pop right back up,” Lane said.

If cold temperatures persist, gardeners may want to cover new growth on plants with burlap, Lane said.

Native plants, such as milkweed, red maples, dogwoods, bee balms, inkberry and more are ideal plants for this area as they can handle temperature extremes.

Assistant manager Andrea Lane fills out a display of pansies at Bowman's Home and Garden in Westminster Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Lane said when people start calling to ask if the pansies have arrived it's a sure sign that spring has arrived. She said of the popular cool weather annuals, "they're the happy flower...when they all come in and they're so big, it just looks like they're smiling." (Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times)

“They do great,” Vleck said. “They are more tolerant. You don’t have to worry about it being freezing one day and 80 degrees the next.”

Pollinator plants, including black-eyed Susans, butterfly weed and milkweed, are also good for this area, Lane said, especially for the bees.

“They smell nice, look great and fill out the garden,” Lane said. “They also feed the bees.”

Wakefield grows most of its plants and Bowman’s plants are grown either in Maryland or Pennsylvania. Purchasing locally grown plants is important, according to Lane.

“When you buy plants online, it increases the risk of introducing a pest,” Lane said. Pests such as the spotted lantern fly or the Jorro spider may not be a problem for the “average gardener” but could be for commercial growers and farmers, she said.

“You may need to call a specialist,” Lane said.

Specialists may also be needed to help with critters, Vleck said.

“Voles are rodent-like creatures that tunnel in beds and eat bulbs and root systems of some plants,” said Vlek, who advised calling a professional to remove them.

“We have a range of products from Round-up to organic to help,” Lane said. “So many different things pop up in gardens later on. We can identify problems with plants, fungus or mold. Just bring it in or take a picture.”

While there has been no problem with plant deliveries this year at Bowman’s, every shipment is different, Lane said, and what is available one week may not be the next.

“Gardening brings people together,” Fish said. “No matter how long you have been gardening, you always learn something new.”