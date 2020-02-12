xml:space="preserve">
‘Monty Python’s Spamalot’ musical coming to South Carroll High

By Carroll County Times
Carroll County Times
Feb 12, 2020 5:49 PM
Actors from the South Carroll High School Stagelighters portray knights, dancers, and the Lady of the in "Monty Python’s Spamalot!” which has its closing weekend Feb. 14 and 15.
There is one more weekend to catch South Carroll High School’s Stagelighters in “Monty Python’s Spamalot,” described as a musical "lovingly ripped off from the motion picture ‘Monty Python and the Holy Grail.’”

“I am beyond excited,” Director Caitlin Widner said in a news release from the school. “I think it’s going to be a crowd favorite, and if people miss out on it they will be disappointed.”

The plot is “a hilarious travesty based off the legend of the Knights of the Round Table” created by Eric Idle and John Du Perez, according to the release, that features King Arthur, hapless knights, “dark and very expensive forest” comical adventures, romance, and a grand musical finale.

Actor and senior Gwen Lillycrop, who plays the Lady of the Lake said in the release, “I am very excited, it’s different than any show we’ve ever done before during my time here, and I’m excited to see how everyone brings their talents together.” She called the show “a real hoot and a holler.”

If you go:

What: “Monty Python’s Spamalot” presented by the South Carroll Stagelighters

Where: South Carroll High School, 1300 W. Old Liberty Rd.

When: Feb. 14 at 7 p.m. and February 15 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Latest Carroll County Lifestyles

Tickets: $12 for Adults, $8 for students in high school & below. Can be ordered online at scsl.booktix.com.

