Union Bridge farmer elected to serve on national soybean board

For every bushel of soybeans going to the mill a small portion of the profit goes to the soybean “checkoff,” Burrier said. A portion of the checkoff money goes to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, but most of it goes into research, marketing, communications, education and development of new products. That research and trial marketing increases sales for farmers. That’s how high oleic soybean oil was introduced, and according to Burrier, it’s been a game-changer in the industry.