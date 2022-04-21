South Carroll Stagelighters bring hope-filled ‘Anastasia’ to high school stage this weekend and next

Students at South Carroll High aim to transport audiences this weekend and next from a palace in St. Petersburg to the streets of Paris, as they bring the musical “Anastasia” to life onstage.

South Carroll Stagelighters will open “Anastasia” on Friday.

The musical first opened on Broadway in 1997 and is based on the film of the same name. It follows the journey of Anya, a young woman with amnesia who is trying to discover her true identity.

The musical is a fictionalized take on the true story of Russia’s Imperial Romanov family, who were executed by Bolshevik troops in 1917. The tale of “Anastasia” spins off the rumor that the youngest daughter, Anastasia Romanov, actually survived the attack on her family.

“This show is all about hope,” said director Caitlin Widner, an English/drama teacher at South Carroll, who called the musical one of her favorites. “It is all about finding out who you are and making sense of the world around you.”

Christian Ryder, 18, is a senior who plays Dimitry, a con man who helps Anya on her journey. He says the musical is “a different take, a twist,” on the Romanov story. “It will be interesting to see how the audience reacts.”

The show is filled with sweeping music, performed by the school’s pit orchestra, with students, parents and alumni as members.

“We love having the live music,” Widner said. “We want that opportunity to be there for the kids.”

Bennett Sellers, 18, who plays the role of Vlad, a con man, says the live music makes a big difference during the production.

“They play the entire show. It just sounds a lot better,” he said. “A shout out to them.”

Students were involved in every aspect of getting the show onstage, Widner said, from creating costumes to directing lighting, sound and set design.

Catie Egan, 16, a junior, says the sets are challenging because they are so large. She was busy painting finishing touches on a Russia backdrop in the school’s hallway Tuesday. “The three big archways [are] huge. It’s just a lot to do.”

For Caitlynn Williams, 18, the show’s stage manager, a revolving platform situated in the center of South Carroll High School’s auditorium stage, is both a source of pride and concern.

“We didn’t need it, but we wanted it,” the senior said. “It is a very cool effect. I don’t want people to fall.”

The cast and crew built the multitiered platform and students actually turn it. It “adds something,” to the show, according to junior Katie Reeser, 17, who is cast in the main role of Anya.

Reeser performs on the revolving stage many times throughout the production and has learned to brace herself at key moments.

“I almost took a topple,” she said. “It takes some getting used to.”

As the vocal director, volunteer Sarah Marean has worked with the high school-age cast as well as the “the littles,” the five elementary students who play the young Romanov family members and are part of the ensemble.

“These little kids learned it so quick,” Marean said. “It’s been fun, but definitely challenging, especially after the pandemic. A lot of these kids have not performed in a musical before.”

While the school was able to stage a fall production of “Macbeth” and a series of one-act plays over the winter, last school year’s productions were all virtual.

“It was a new experience to act on a screen. You don’t have an audience to react of off,” Ryder said. “I’m really excited to be back on stage to see the audience and their reactions.”

Williams, too, is happy to be working on a real production again.

“During COVID, my entire job flipped, and I was working more with the cast and it was a learning curve,” Williams said. “This is my last show with Stagelighters. It has been stressful to get everything done in time and the revolving platform is difficult, but everyone I work with is amazing. I love working with them.”

“Anastasia” will be performed by the South Carroll Stagelighters at South Carroll High School at 7 p.m., Friday and April 29, and at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., Saturday and April 30. Tickets are available at scsl.booktix.com.