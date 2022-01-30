‘Diving is for the whole family, from 8 years old to 80 years old’: Scuba enthusiasts to offer shop, classes in Eldersburg

Michael Jones has discovered a shipwreck off the coast of Hawaii; has trained National Geographic photographers to take deep dives; and has taught deep diving classes around the country. And this week he will add opening a scuba retail store to his accomplishments list.
Jones said he loves exploring the waters of the world, but is the first to admit he never had the desire to open his own retail store.
Yet, on a cold Saturday morning in January, he and his family members and his business partner, David Eaves, were busy setting up SOS Diving at the Merritt Athletic Club in Eldersburg in preparation for its Feb. 1 opening.
“The opportunity popped up and the stars aligned,” said Jones, before admitting a more “selfish” reason.
“I want more dive buddies,” Jones said. “I want to build a community.”
Jones and Eaves plan to provide everything a scuba diver needs: quality equipment and maintenance; proper instruction and certification; and organized dive trips around the world from their landlocked store in Carroll County.
The location is ideal, they said.
“There was nothing here in Eldersburg,” Jones said. “Diving is for the whole family, from 8 years old to 80 years old. We saw a market here.”
Eaves agreed, saying opening the shop is “a dream come true” for him.
Merritt has been welcoming, Jones said, agreeing to allow SOS Diving pool time for both classes and training.
“We’re really excited to partner with SOS Diving ... We see it as a natural fit that will drive business to their operation as well as ours,” Marc Calderone, general manager at Merritt, said in an email. “We envision SOS’s clientele being interested in our offerings, and our members getting excited about scuba, so a true ‘win-win’ in this case.”
Both Jones and Eaves are public safety divers and have trained fire and rescue teams in Gamber and New Market for underwater search and rescue operations since 2018. Jones is a veteran of the U.S. Navy and works for Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Lab.
Eaves is a professional firefighter in Loudoun County, Virginia, and in New Market. When he retires in two-and-a-half years, he plans to work full time at the store, helping with all the classes, which range from recreational scuba and youth classes to more technical instruction, such as advanced rebreather diver, which allows deeper dives.
Classes will average between five to eight students, Eaves said. Beginner classes will typically have a classroom portion that can be taken online followed by three, one-day sessions in the pool, then two days diving in a local quarry.
“You have to start somewhere. Foundation is the thing,” Eaves said. “Some people will need extra time, so we will do extra time. We want you to learn the right skills.”
Zach Malone of Jarrettsville met Jones in Hawaii many years ago and then lost touch. When he saw on Facebook that SOS Diving was opening, he recognized Jones and signed up to help.
“I haven’t been diving in two years,” Malone said. “I think this is a fantastic idea, that’s why I drove over an hour to get here.”
Jones’ daughter, Laura Jones, will be the retail store’s general manager. She also is a public safety diver and a mermaid instructor, with a collection of both functional and decorative tails that she uses for mermaid classes for all ages.
“Because your feet are stuck together, it is a great abs workout,” Laura Jones said. “It is super fun to do.”
As Laura Jones sparkled, swimming in Merritt’s pool with her mermaid tail, her father and Eaves demonstrated their scuba abilities. Dressed in dry suits, the two swam easily along the bottom of Merritt’s pool, despite the various gear they carried for the demonstration.
“You don’t have to be in great shape,” Jones said. “We’ll teach you everything you need to know and provide everything you need to get you going.”