For Taneytown spring library exhibit, Silver Fancy Garden Club matches books with bouquets

Walking through the Taneytown Branch librarychildren’s department you’ll find a pair of ice skates filled with frosted flowers sitting beside a copy of “A is for Axel: An Ice Skating Alphabet” by four-time world figure skating champion Kurt Browning.
A green ice cream cone brimming with blossoms is paired with “Ice Cream Summer” by cartoonist and illustrator Peter Sis.
The colorful floral displays are courtesy of the Silver Fancy Garden Club of Emmitsburg and Taneytown, which paired them with the books recently for its latest project, the “Books in Bloom” exhibit now on display at the Taneytown Branch of Carroll County Public Library.
Twenty-four children’s books, including classics such as “The Giving Tree” by Shel Silverstein and “Peter Rabbit” by Beatrix Potter, are on display accompanied by floral arrangements representing each story.
“The garden club always tries to do whatever we can in the community to reach different people,” said Bonnie Fuss, a member who lives in Emmitsburg. “We wanted to encourage children to read.”
Joyce Bruchey, of Keymar, said she cheated a little when designing the flowers to go with her book. She made the arrangement first, then found a book that complemented it.
Renee Brown, children’s services supervisor at the library branch, said the garden club has done many programs in partnership with the library. When organizing the latest partnership, Brown said it took a while for each member to find the right book to illustrate with flowers.
Every quarter, the group typically does a large program at the library, Brown said, often filling tables with flowers to provide library patrons with tips on arranging.
“The last couple years, COVID kept us from doing things we normally do,” Brown said. “I’m looking forward to them coming back.”
The “Books in Bloom” exhibit has received a good response from library patrons, who can register to win their favorite arrangement through a free raffle.
“People are delighted to see them,” Brown said.
In the early years of the Silver Fancy Garden Club, which was founded in 1952, “we were more formal, and members wore a hat and gloves,” Bruchey said.
The group has since been “corrupted,” she said with a laugh, and members get their hands dirty.
Aside from presenting special programs with libraries, the club also works with senior centers and tends to a few public gardens in the region. Each third weekend in May, the club hosts a plant sale as a fundraiser. Monthly meetings feature a speaker, a field trip or a program.
“Anyone who loves gardening is welcome to come,” Fuss said.
Those interested in joining Silver Fancy Garden Club may call Fuss at 301-471-6285 or Bruchey at 410-775-7921.