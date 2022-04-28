Oh, the things you will see during Westminster High’s production of ‘Seussical’ this weekend

Senior Clara Curtis plays the Cat in the Hat during a dress rehearsal of the Westminster High School production of "Seussical" Monday, April 25, 2022. (Dylan Slagle)

As Westminster High School’s own Cat in the Hat, Clara Curtis, says at the beginning of the school’s production of “Seussical”: “This ain’t no Mother Goose.”

Curtis, 17, and her schoolmates are presenting the musical, a colorful, fast-paced blend of beloved characters from Dr. Seuss’ classic tales such as “The Cat in the Hat,” “Horton Hears a Who” and “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” this weekend.

Advertisement

It’s a story about friendship and standing up for your beliefs, according to Melissa Purdy, show director and theater/English teacher at Westminster High.

“It is a fun show for everybody, especially for those who grew up with Horton and the Cat in the Hat,” she said.

Advertisement

The show is also flexible. While Purdy knew going into auditions in February that she had enough talent to fill all the leads, the final ensemble size was questionable, she said.

“I didn’t know what the turnout was going to be,” Purdy said, adding that she could produce the show with as few as 30 students or as many as 60.

The final number of students involved in the “Seussical” production is 75, That includes cast, crew and pit orchestra, Purdy said.

This will be the first time Westminster High School has been able to perform a musical onstage since 2019.

“We did ‘Much Ado About Nothing’ in the fall and one-acts in the winter, but our last musical was three years ago,” Purdy said. “It’s very different. Only the seniors have ever been in a musical before.”

That means everyone, Purdy included, had to get back into the rhythm of putting on a show.

“It’s not usually the whole cast that is learning,” Purdy said. “We’re learning as we go.”

From learning how to move onstage and where to stand, to memorizing lines and interacting with others, the production has slowly come together, she said.

Advertisement

Another challenge for the group was how to create the look and feel of the world of Dr. Seuss, in sets and costumes.

Westminster High’s storybook-like backdrop of a jungle features colorful trees that can be pulled apart to reveal the world of Whoville.

Since no one, Purdy said, can truly capture the look of Dr. Seuss characters, the cast decided to keep costumes simple. For the Jungle of Nool animals, the students wear animal prints. For the birds, including flamboyant Mayzie La Bird, the students wear brightly colored burlesque tails, and the Grinch wears a velvet green jacket complete with green hair.

“They all wear something comfortable and had fun with it,” Purdy said.

Carroll County Daily Headlines Daily Get the day's top news and sports headlines. >

They need to be comfortable, many cast members said, as the show keeps a steady pace.

“The overall experience requires a lot of energy to do,” said Skyler Villamar Jones, 17, a senior who plays the role of the bird Gertrude McFuzz. “Sometimes it was hard to find the energy for the two-and-a-half-hour rehearsals.”

Advertisement

Jude Sims, 18, agreed that the stamina required to do the whole show took some getting used to, but he is enjoying every moment as Horton, the elephant who looks after the citizens of Whoville while keeping Mazyie La Bird’s egg warm.

“I am having a great time,” Sims said. “I had never heard of the show, but Dr. Seuss books are some of my favorites.”

Rohan Hill, 18, describes her character, Mayzie La Bird, as “a sassy firecracker of a bird.” While she admits “finding the oomph needed” to bring the character to life has been challenging, she is thrilled to be working with fellow students on a musical.

“We have so many little inside jokes and little things that bind us together,” Hill said. “It’s been so nice.”

“Seussical” will be presented by Westminster High School Performing Arts on Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m. and on Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., at Westminster High School, 1225 Washington Road, Westminster. For tickets: https://gofan.co/app/school/MD68110.