Smack dab in the middle of TownMall of Westminster two days before Christmas, one jolly figure was at the center of the hustle and bustle. His name? Santa Claus, of course.
Monday morning, the Russell family gathered for their annual tradition of taking a portrait together with Santa — all 17 of them.
Rena Russell said even with the large group, they weren’t able to gather all of her children and grandchildren together. But they’ve had the tradition since about 2006 when her now 6-foot plus tall grandson was just knee-high. The youngest member this year was just two months old.
“They say it’s my tradition, but I think they enjoy getting together with all of their cousins,” she said. “It’s just fun.”
Near Santa’s chair, where he takes portraits and hears children’s Christmas wishes, the mall is decorated much as it has been for many years. Warm white lights drip from the ceiling and a band of life-sized musical bears sit among a forest of tall Christmas trees.
The Times sent a reporter Monday, Dec. 23 to see what the youngest mall-goers wanted for Christmas a few days ahead of the big man’s arrival.
Lucas Case, 3, wanted a racecar. When asked what kind, he said “blue.” He also wanted a four wheeler and tools. Sister Aubree, 6, wanted a Baby Alive doll, a LOL Suprise! doll, Barbies and a “real phone.”
Addison Salato, 4, was shy about speaking to a reporter, but her mother said she asked Santa for a dollhouse when she visited with sister Madelyn, 2.
Ava Lauer, 4, said she wanted a color-changing Barbie doll and a castle from the movie “Frozen 2."
Siblings Trent, 10, and Zoe Cassell, 13, visited in a group. Trent hoped for a hoverboard, new sneakers and an Xbox controller. Zoe said she didn’t ask for much, but was hoping for new sneakers as well.
The Schroeder family was shopping together Monday morning at the mall. Younger siblings A.J., 7, and Desmond, 6, both shared a passion for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, while London, 5, was interested in an LOL Suprise! doll.
Nehemiah, 12, wanted a Minty Pickaxe Code for the videogame Fortnite and older sister Jazmyn, 14, wanted books.