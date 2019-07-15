Eldersburg teen can solve Rubik’s Cube in less than 10 seconds, to compete in national tournament

“There’s like 42 quintillion different combinations, so every time you solve it, it’s going to be completely different, which is one of the really fun things about it,” he said. “For the first, around like two-thirds of the cube, you have like the general plan where there’s no specific moves you need to make and then when you get towards the end of the cube, that’s when you have a lot of stuff already done. In order to, like, not mess it up, it’s really hard to do anything because any move you make is gonna move something around that you have already solved.