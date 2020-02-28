Robots to battle at Carroll County Ag Center in FIRST Tech Challenge, March 1

The Carroll County Agriculture Center will be the site of a rodeo Saturday night, but on Sunday, far more metallic opponents will face off inside the Shipley Arena.
The Maryland/DC Championships for the FIRST Tech Challenge (FTC) will be held Sunday, putting student robotics projects in the ring to compete. The public is invited to watch robots from more than 50 teams duke it out for dominance. Only six will qualify to move on to the world championships in Detroit later this spring.
The event starts with inspections, but bouts begin at about 10:30 a.m. The competition will narrow down to the finals by about 2:30 p.m. Remaining teams form alliances of three and compete in a bracket.
FTC is for competitors in grades 7-12, but FIRST also the organization behind other student robotics competitions like the Lego League for younger engineers.
This is the first time the FTC Maryland/DC championship has been held at the Ag Center in Carroll. The large space makes it ideal to house the arena-style seating and the 100-square-foot pits for each team, said Michael Lyden, FTC affiliate partner.
For one team with Carroll roots, the new location is exciting.
“We’re really exited. We can just roll out of bed,” said Jocelyn Davey, outreach mentor for Team FTC 8221 Cubix^3. Though they practice in Columbia now, the team started in Hampstead. Usually, competitions can mean hours of driving on the weekend to transport robots and competitors.
They already qualified for the world championship through a successful run in the Virginia championships a few weekends ago, but Sunday they’re going after a world record for scoring, after coming close at the previous weekend’s competition. Their score was 154 points and they would have needed 161 for the record.
This year’s challenge is called SKYSTONE, and presented by Qualcomm. The challenge is to build a “superstructure of the future” for a city on an alien planet in the Star Wars universe. The goal is to assemble skystones on a foundation to create a towering structure.
The robots are 18 by 18 by 18 inches, but with add-ons, they can get larger, Davey said. The robots aren’t constructed from a kit. Audience members will see a lot of custom machining and 3-D printing.
The three teams on the winning alliance will qualify for world championships, unless they have already qualified for the state competition. Other teams can qualify by winning FIRST awards in the competition.
Before competing, teams give a presentation with questions to a panel of judges, where teams can win awards for things like strategy or design in their engineering notebook.
Teams are inspected upon arrival, then go to the field, and then to judging, which is like an interview with three judges, to give a 3- to 5-minute presentation with questions.
Each team also has its “pit” where members can work on their robots and put up displays for the public to learn about their team. Many host raffles and giveaways.
“We’re thankful to have so many wonderful teams and the community that contributes,” Lyden said.
FTC is a volunteer-driven organization that is made possible by more than 4,000 volunteers in the region, from youth volunteers to experienced engineers. Some of the most dedicated volunteers have started with no formal background in science or robotics, he said. More information is available at firstinmaryland.org.
If you go
What: Maryland/DC Championships for the FIRST Tech Challenge
Where: Shipley Arena, Carroll County Ag Center
When: Sunday, March 1. Bouts begin around 10:30 a.m.
Cost: Free and open to the public