In the uncertainty and despair of our world today, we pause to celebrate this amazing coming of Jesus called Christmas. God becoming human is an event unparalleled in human history as the God of the universe emptied Himself of His heavenly glory and became one of us. Christmas is when we ponder anew the impact of Jesus who, by giving His life for us on a cross, opened the gates of heaven to all who put their trust in Him and who is forever “the way, the truth and the life.”