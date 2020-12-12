Thomas: Instead of focusing what the Grinch has taken from us, let’s focus on what we can do | RELIGION COMMENTARY

Jesus was the infinite God clothed in human flesh to experience all that we do. Born to a virgin, Jesus grew up and taught us how to live and showed us how to love. Jesus completed His mission by dying on a cross for our sins and the sins of the entire human race. We should have died on that cross for our rebellion and sin, but Jesus took the punishment we deserve and paid the price with His life. Through His sacrifice, He enabled us to experience the “Peace on earth” that the angels announced to the shepherds the night of His birth. Through the life, death and resurrection of Jesus, peace is now possible between God and the human race. Today, by putting our trust and faith in Jesus, we experience true peace and reconciliation with God. We’re no longer enemies of God, but become His children whom He loves beyond measure.