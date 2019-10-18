One of the most important virtues in forming deep, intimate relationships is faithfulness. Marriages are built on faithfulness. Friendships are built on faithfulness. Commitment to a local expression of the Body of Christ — the local church — is built on faithfulness.
To know that your spouse, your friend, your brother or sister in Christ has your back when the chips are down is priceless. The faithful stick with you and walk with you — even in the midst of failure and shame and weakness. They won’t abandon you. That’s faithfulness.
Dr. Arthur Pink, Bible scholar and teacher wrote years ago that “unfaithfulness is one of the most outstanding sins of these days.” We’ve all felt the sting of betrayal from someone we believed to be faithful and loyal to us. But If you have a faithful friend, you have found a real treasure.
How refreshing and how unspeakably blessed are we to behold our God who is utterly faithful in all things and at all times. God is faithful! It’s all over the Bible. The Apostle Paul reminds us in 1 Corinthians 1:9 — “God is faithful, who has called you into fellowship with his Son, Jesus Christ our Lord.”
God is faithful! Faithful to keep His promises. Faithful to keep His word to us. Faithful to see us through every storm and heartache. Faithful because that’s who God is.
Deuteronomy 7:9, “Know therefore that the Lord thy God — He is God, the faithful God!”
God is so faithful, that even when we are not and fail God and let Him down — even when we turn our backs and are faithless — God remains steadfast toward us. “If we are unfaithful, he remains faithful, for he cannot deny who he is.” (2 Timothy 2:13)
God is faithful! Faithfulness is His very nature. God will always be faithful to you and me because that’s who He is. We can safely and securely, without doubt or fear put our lives in His hands. And there’s no better illustration of God’s faithfulness than Jesus, who God promised to us from the fall of man to redeem us from the slavery of sin — and through His death and resurrection — to restore our rightful place as children of God. God promised, and God delivered!
You might be going through a very dark place right now. You’re struggling to see God in it all. Know this: God is with you. God will not forsake you or leave you on your own. Deuteronomy 31:6 reminds us to “Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid or terrified because of them, for the Lord your God goes with you; He will never leave you or forsake you!” Jesus told us, “Behold, I am with you always even unto the ends of the earth!” You are never alone. The God who created the universe and all there is stands beside you every step of the way. Every moment and through every tear, God’s there with you.
Too many Christians shift the emphasis of faith from God to us and measure the faith we have. They believe that God’s blessings and miracles come only as the result of our personal faith. They argue that if God doesn’t move on your behalf, it’s because you don’t have enough faith.
I agree that we must have faith, but Jesus reminded us that its not so much about our faith as it is God’s great faithfulness. He said “If you have faith the size of a mustard seed, you can say to that mountain “move” and it will move!” Why? Because you chose to trust God’s great faithfulness. I believe we will see God do tremendous, jaw-dropping, head-turning things in these days ahead, not because of our great faith, but because of God’s great faithfulness to us and to His Word.
One of my personal heroes of “mountain moving” faith is the pioneer missionary to inland China, Hudson Taylor. He lived an amazing life for God that impacted a whole nation. It’s been said that when he was raising up new missionaries to the field of China, he told them, “We don’t need great faith but only trust in God’s great faithfulness!”
May those same words encourage you to persevere even when you feel like giving up or that you’ve failed God and let Him down. It’s not about you and your faith — it’s all about God and His great faithfulness.
So, trust in God’s great faithfulness. Get up and brush off the dirt. Bandage the wounds and take a step. Then another and another until you’re running with God toward an amazing calling and destiny in Him and for His Kingdom. How can that possibly be? Because God is faithful and He will finish the good work that He has begun in you!