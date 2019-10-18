You might be going through a very dark place right now. You’re struggling to see God in it all. Know this: God is with you. God will not forsake you or leave you on your own. Deuteronomy 31:6 reminds us to “Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid or terrified because of them, for the Lord your God goes with you; He will never leave you or forsake you!” Jesus told us, “Behold, I am with you always even unto the ends of the earth!” You are never alone. The God who created the universe and all there is stands beside you every step of the way. Every moment and through every tear, God’s there with you.