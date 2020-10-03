Thomas: Being lost isn’t in God’s plan for us. Being found is. | RELIGION COMMENTARY

The Bible teaches that, spiritually, all of us are lost. All of us have drifted from God. Somehow, we’ve managed to walk down paths of our own choosing. Some people feel the pain of being lost. They try anything to medicate the hurt, emptiness and confusion. They search for meaning and purpose “looking for love in all the wrong places.” Some people meander through life, conscious that something in their life is not right, that something is missing, but unclear what it is and where to find the answer. Still others don’t even realize they’re lost. They think this life is all there is. So, day after day it’s the same old routine and rut.