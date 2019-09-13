Thomas: Knowing God’s holiness motivates us to pursue holiness of our own

Casual is in style. However, I’ve seen a growing problem in the modern Church. We’ve become casual with God. I’m not talking about our wardrobes, but becoming over “familiar” with the Almighty. Instead of bowing in awe at the majesty and glory of God, we “casually” sing our songs and tell God we love Him with no sense of mystery or wonder or even fear! God tells us that the fear of the Lord is wisdom and life. Fearing God is submitting to God in utter reverence of His awesomeness. “Who shall not fear You, O Lord, and glorify Your name? For You alone are holy” (Rev. 15:4).