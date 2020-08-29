Thomas: Even during this pandemic, we must make the most of our time | RELIGION COMMENTARY

You and I, as Christ followers, can be lights in our families speaking words of hope and life in the darkness of these days. We can be the hands and feet of Jesus to our neighbors, especially the elderly who need to be protected and cared for. A bag of groceries, a trip to the pharmacy for meds, or just a phone call or conversation from the porch can make all the difference in a person’s life. We can use the time given to us to reconnect with our spouse and children, to read our Bibles and keep our daily appointment with God. We can use the time given to us to grow our faith.