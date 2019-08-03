Thomas: God turns life’s tragedies, disappointments into something eternally good

Except for the crucifixion of Jesus, I don’t think anyone experienced suffering like Job. The Bible says Job was “blameless and upright, feared God and turned away from evil.” Yet, he endured the heartache of losing his entire family of seven sons and three daughters in a tornado that struck his house. Over time Job lost every possession and eventually his health. But Job knew God. And though he questioned God as we all would, Job responded to it all by falling to the ground and worshiping God. “Naked I came from my mother’s womb, and naked shall I return. Blessed be the name of the Lord!” In the midst of his suffering and despair, Job would not — could not — deny that through it all, God is good.