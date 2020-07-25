Thomas: If coronavirus pandemic has taught us anything it’s that church is not a building, it’s people | COMMENTARY

That would be remarkable, because that early Church turned the world upside down for the Kingdom of God! Right now, effective congregations are re-orienting their inward focus of self-preservation to an outward focus of reaching their communities and changing the world! Yes, this pandemic is catastrophically tragic and I pray the end of it all is coming soon. Yet, this disease got the Church to move beyond its walls, and that sure sounds like God, at least in part, is fulfilling His promise to “cause everything to work together for the good” to me!