Thomas: ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone,' we weren’t designed by God to be alone

Do you want to break the back of loneliness? Then reach out and touch someone today. Especially if you are weathering these days alone in an empty house or apartment. You may not be able to get out and about for your safety and health, but don’t let that stop you. We can step out of isolation and find someone who needs a friend — and be a friend — without taking a step outside our doors. Who in our circle of relationships is in the same boat as we are and stuck at home for a season? Make a phone call. Set up a schedule for sharing a meaningful Bible verse or promise a couple times each week. Write a note. Order some flowers to be delivered to a person or some carry out food for a surprise. On these beautiful summer days, step outside into the yards and take a mini-stroll stopping often to just look up in the sky and worship God. Instead of focusing on our isolation, focus on others and thank God for each day He gives us. And when the overwhelming heaviness of loneliness stalks us – remember that we are never really alone! Jesus said, “Lo, I am with you always!” And He promised, “I will never leave you or forsake you!”