Thomas: Through God, hope is not just wishful thinking, but a full assurance of the future | RELIGION COMMENTARY

Think of the many passages of hope in the Bible keeping in mind the original meaning of what hope expresses. Psalm 130:5 says, “I wait for the Lord, my whole being waits, and in His Word, I put my hope!” This is not wishful thinking in the face of uncertainty. Instead, God is telling us that we can count on His Word to come to pass in our lives and what His Word tells us or promises us will happen! We can count on it! It is certain! Biblically speaking, when we put our hope in God, it means that God will come through for us — always!