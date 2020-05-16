Thomas: Church preparing for ‘next leg of the relay race’

Needs that go beyond the obvious of finances and health. Needs like grieving families who lost loved ones during this crisis and were banned from staying by the bedside of their loved ones in their final days of life comforting them. The needs of people unable to mourn and have closure because there was no funeral service. Needs of mental health: addictions, anxiety and depression. Needs to fill the gaps of missed graduations, proms and celebrating those “rites of passage” that are so much a part of who we are. Needs of finding employment and new careers. Needs of physical touch but lingering fears of being around people. People of God, very soon it will be the Church’s turn to run our leg of the race bringing faith, hope and life to people with the same determination and courage that those running this first leg are demonstrating now every day.