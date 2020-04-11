Thomas: Three major truths give us the good news — the best is yet to come

There’s a lot of death around us today. I detest the media keeping a “running score” of deaths caused by the virus like it was some sporting event. But as much as we hate to think about death, the truth is we’re all going to die at some point. We’re all terminal. But Jesus didn’t have to die. As God, He could have remained in heaven basking in the glory and honor the heavenly hosts showered Him with day and night. But He loved us so much, He left all of heaven to come to Earth as one of us, and eventually die for us — for our sins, for our sakes. And it was a horrible death on a Roman cross. A death and punishment each one of us deserves for our sins, but Jesus suffered and died in our place.