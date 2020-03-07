Thomas: Turn to God for help all along the journey

Life is a journey. It’s not a sprint. And it’s not even a marathon. It is a long, often hard and difficult journey full of detours, roadblocks, troubles and even danger along the way. Jesus said, “In this world you will have troubles — but be of good cheer for I have overcome the world!”
Our faith is a journey too! It lasts a lifetime and beyond and, like life, it’s often filled with difficulties, detours, roadblocks and troubles — even danger — along the way! Psalm 121 begins, “I look up to the mountains — does my help come from there? My help comes from the Lord, who made heaven and earth!”
What are the mountains in your life that you look up to in times of trouble for help?
Usually my “go-to” mountain is Google! Google has the answers for everything. If something’s broken, I just Google it. With Google’s help I’ve fixed toilets, flats on my snowblower and riding mower, even fixed a dryer. You can cook anything — just Google for the recipe. Need an answer to a kid’s homework question? Ta-da! Google it!
But here’s what I’ve learned: in those things that matter most in life, Google is worthless. It can’t put together a broken heart. It can’t heal a hurting marriage. It can’t straighten out a wayward son or daughter. It can’t give you peace when that phone call brings your world crashing down.
Where can we go when we really need help? Who can we turn to?
“My help comes from the Lord who made heaven and earth!”
God wants us to get this revelation deep down in our hearts and minds. God says in this Psalm, “You don’t have to look anywhere else for help because real, lasting and life-changing help comes from Me.”
As we journey through life and in our faith, we can be assured that no matter how far we may feel from God — He’s right here with us each and every step on the way. Helping us, comforting us, protecting us and guiding us!
Some ask, “But is God really able to handle all our pain and problems?”
Have you ever seen the Rocky Mountains? How about the Grand Canyon? Have you ever walked out in the middle of a dark night and just gazed into the endless sky filled with stars and galaxies? The very same God who created all the wonders of this Earth and who created each and every star and galaxy in the universe is your helper who comes to you. He is as close as your next heartbeat, and just a prayer away.
Others say, “God may help others, but He won’t help me. I’ve messed up so many times. I’ve taken roads in my journey that took me far from Him.”
One of my favorite verses I love to share with people who feel unworthy or unloved by God is found in 1 Peter. It comforts me in my times of need when I feel the same way: “Give all your worries and cares to God, for He cares about you!”
Write that verse down on a card or sticky note and put it on your bathroom mirror so that every morning before all your worries and concerns creep into your new day you can read God’s promise and invitation to you and embrace it. Let go of all that would pull you down, and give it all to God. He’s more than able to handle whatever you give Him. Not only that, God will be your helper through the day because He cares for you!
After your busy day, before you go to bed, stop for a moment in front of the mirror again. Read God’s promise and invitation one more time. And before you shut your eyes in sleep, thank God for helping you get through the day, and give Him any residual worries and cares that could keep you tossing and turning all night! Believe God’s promise, accept His invitation and rest in His love and care!
Where do we turn when our life and faith are shaken? Where do we turn to when a microscopic virus seems to be threatening the whole world? “My help comes from the Lord who made heaven and earth!”
The Rev. William Thomas is pastor at Hereford United Methodist Church. He can be reached at pastor@herefordumc.org.