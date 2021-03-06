Thomas: What is God really like? Lenten season is a good time to learn | RELIGION COMMENTARY

Such a study will motivate you to not just to learn about God — but to really know Him and build a relationship with Him as your Heavenly Father. There’s a world of difference between knowing about God and knowing God. The deep desire of God’s heart is that we know Him as our Father who is caring, close, consistent and competent. And He took the first steps by coming to the earth He created as Jesus Christ, dying on a cross for our sins, and rising from the dead.