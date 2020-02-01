The tragic death of superstar sports icon Kobe Bryant — along with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven other passengers (who were no doubt “superstars” to their families and friends) shook the whole world.
The sorrow and condolences continue to reverberate in people’s hearts and minds from every walk of life. But think on this: the untimely deaths from this helicopter crash were only nine deaths among the approximately 150,000 other deaths that happened that same day. And not only on that day, but that happen each and every day around the world. That should cause all of us to take a moment and do some soul-searching reflection.
First, death reminds us that life is incredibly fragile. We think nothing of getting into our 4,000-plus pound cars and hurtle down the highway at 55 mph in a sea of traffic. Jetting across the country or to another continent is commonplace. Look at the number of people you see every day driving with their cell phone glued to their ear or texting away. We know it’s dangerous and even against the law, but people do it. Or the vaping crisis among our young people. Or the addiction epidemic. We just don’t think about the risks, or odds and consequences of mishaps or accidents. We feel invincible or that somehow we are an exception to the risks. (“It may happen to others but not to me!”) Life is incredibly fragile, so handle it with care!
Second, death reminds us that life is short. The Bible says, “How do you know what your life will be like tomorrow? Your life is like the morning fog — it’s here a little while, then it’s gone.” (James 4:14) The fact is, we all are terminal. Death comes to us all. Our physical bodies weren’t designed to last forever no matter how hard we try to extend our life span by choosing healthy lifestyles, consuming the right kind of foods and supplements, and even using “Oil of Old Age!” Heed the prayer of the Psalmist, “Teach us to realize the brevity of life so that we may grow in wisdom.” (Psalm 90:12) No one is guaranteed tomorrow, so make each day count by loving and giving yourself to others. Galatians 6:10 “…whenever we have the opportunity, we should do good to everyone — especially to those in the family of faith.” Don’t wait until you are retired and “have more time” to get involved in a local church, or engage in a local ministry, or to take that mission trip. “Just do it!” And do it now.
Third, death reminds us to live our lives with a purpose and cause bigger than ourselves. Live your life “on mission!” The Bible tells us, “So be careful how you live. Don’t live like fools, but like those who are wise. Make the most of every opportunity in these evil days. Don’t act thoughtlessly, but understand what the Lord wants you to do.” (Ephesians 5:15-17) Real fulfillment and joy comes from living out the mission God has given you. God’s will and plan for your life are custom designed just for you! And nothing beats knowing that you’re living out that plan to the fullest, being the hands and feet of Jesus in our broken and needy world. Living your life “on mission” not only impacts people today, but also leaves a legacy of faith for others to follow long after you are gone.
Finally, death reminds us that we should always be right with people — and with God. Tell your loved ones as often as you have the opportunity that you love them! Let the people around you know you appreciate them and do it often. Stop keeping a scorecard of wrongs. Delete the files where you keep all the memories of people who have ever offended and hurt you. Forgive quickly and ask forgiveness. At the same time, always be right with God. We need to live ready to go home to God at any moment of any day. Keep your relationship with Jesus fresh and dynamic. Many people think that you pray a simple prayer to ask Jesus in your life and that’s all there is — like that’s some “get out of hell” card. Giving your heart and life to Jesus is just the beginning of an eternal relationship and adventure of living with Him, in Him and for Him each and every day. Old-time preachers warned us to, “Be prayed up!” In other words, stay close to Jesus all the time – not just when you’re facing troubles and trials – but stay close during the good times too.
When death barges into our lives, it’s comforting and encouraging to know that the grave doesn’t have the final say in our lives — God does! Jesus declared, “I am the resurrection and the life. Anyone who believes in me will live, even after dying. Everyone who lives in me and believes in me will never ever die.” (John 11:25-26) All who trust in Jesus can face death with utter confidence, “O death where is your victory? O death where is your sting?” (1 Cor. 15:55) For all who believe, death is just a rite of passage to a new, and glorious life with God forever!
The Rev. William Thomas is pastor at Hereford United Methodist Church. He can be reached at pastor@herefordumc.org.