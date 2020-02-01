Finally, death reminds us that we should always be right with people — and with God. Tell your loved ones as often as you have the opportunity that you love them! Let the people around you know you appreciate them and do it often. Stop keeping a scorecard of wrongs. Delete the files where you keep all the memories of people who have ever offended and hurt you. Forgive quickly and ask forgiveness. At the same time, always be right with God. We need to live ready to go home to God at any moment of any day. Keep your relationship with Jesus fresh and dynamic. Many people think that you pray a simple prayer to ask Jesus in your life and that’s all there is — like that’s some “get out of hell” card. Giving your heart and life to Jesus is just the beginning of an eternal relationship and adventure of living with Him, in Him and for Him each and every day. Old-time preachers warned us to, “Be prayed up!” In other words, stay close to Jesus all the time – not just when you’re facing troubles and trials – but stay close during the good times too.