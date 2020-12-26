Taylor: God will judge all, but He will also deliver us from evil | RELIGION COMMENTARY

God said to Jeremiah in Chapter 5 verse 5 of the book of Jeremiah “If you have run with the footmen and they have wearied you, then how can you contend with the horses?” In other words, the battle you face now is nothing compared to what is to come. A lot of his current persecutions came from his own people. Soon they would come under Babylonian invasion. God was saying, in effect, if the footmen have wearied you, what will you do when the whole cavalry comes?