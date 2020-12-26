Taylor: God will judge all, but He will also deliver us from evil | RELIGION COMMENTARY

As we get ready for 2021, I am sure all of us are hoping it will be a better year after all the trouble that came in 2020.
In my New Year’s message, I have some good news and some bad news. The bad news is that God must continue to judge sin and all the hypocrisy in the land. This is true in the church and the world.
Christians can also be chastened by the Lord. In fact, the Bible says that judgment begins in the house of God. God being a just God must first deal with His own people before He judges the world. Right now, we see many falling under the judgment both inside the church and those outside the church. The main emphasis for now seems to be on all the hypocrisy and rebellion especially amongst leaders.
Stay with me. the good news will come.
If we look at the life and times of Jeremiah the prophet, we can see an example of where I believe we are and where we are headed spiritually speaking. Jeremiah was a heartbroken prophet with a heartbroken message. He was persecuted by his own people because he had to proclaim a message of judgment to who God called the stiff-necked people of Judah. The people of Judah were God’s people.
Remember, before anyone points the finger at the church and calls them hypocrites, eventually God will judge all who do not repent and turn back to Him. Jesus also had problems with the leaders in His day. He spoke to the Pharisees and Sadducees and told them “Outwardly you appear righteous to men, but inside you are full of hypocrisy and lawlessness.”
Jeremiah like you and me sometimes will cry out to God and say why do the wicked seem to prosper? Jeremiah was seeing the punishment of His people and at the same time it appears that sinners were getting off the hook and prospering. God’s reply to Jeremiah is interesting and I think it’s a word to us for this coming year and the decade ahead.
God said to Jeremiah in Chapter 5 verse 5 of the book of Jeremiah “If you have run with the footmen and they have wearied you, then how can you contend with the horses?” In other words, the battle you face now is nothing compared to what is to come. A lot of his current persecutions came from his own people. Soon they would come under Babylonian invasion. God was saying, in effect, if the footmen have wearied you, what will you do when the whole cavalry comes?
2020 has wearied all of us. The ongoing battles with sickness and political upheaval. None of us wants to believe even more trouble may be on the way.
One thing we are all learning is that long hours of uneventful and unexciting duties is a good thing. We should thank God that most of life is uneventful and that we should just enjoy the moments with those we love. The good news is that if we repent and turn back to God, He promises that we shall run and not be weary, we shall walk and not faint and that no plague will touch us.
No one knows for sure where all this is headed. However, this one thing I do know is that God is a good God. He is a loving Father and if we put our trust and faith in His son the Lord Jesus Christ, He will deliver us from all evil. I pray 2021 will be our best year ever.
