In my last article I wrote about our need to rest and be ready for the journey ahead. My New Year’s message for 2020 and beyond is “The New Faith Journey Now Begins.”
Many of you may be thinking that was a short rest. I feel the same way. Yet I believe its very reflective of the days and times in which we live. We are in real time all the time. Crazy culture. If you don’t like the news, just wait five minutes and it will change.
The only thing that remains the same is change. Not all change is good but also not all change is bad. I always say technology is great when it works but a curse when it’s broken. The journey ahead is not a new journey, just a continuation of an ongoing process. God is big on process, and whether we believe it or not we are now going through a process. Our whole nation and the whole world are going through a major shakeup and process. Even though it’s true that there is nothing new under the sun it does involve different actors at each new point in history.
We are not only starting a new year but a whole new decade and I believe a whole new era. A new era is a period of time marked by distinctive character and events. We see this now almost on a daily basis. In the weather, in sports, in politics, in the world, etc.
One thing for certain, we will need the faith of God to get us through. I believe in this next decade unless you have faith in God you will not have the strength to carry on. You may survive, but who only wants to survive? I want to live and live this life abundantly.
The Bible says if we will put our trust in Christ we can have and live the abundant life. The abundant life does not mean I will have everything I always wanted. It’s not just fame and fortune. It can be fame and fortune but more importantly it is peace at all cost. It’s having joy, peace and love in your heart at all times no matter the circumstance. Its knowing that whatever you are going through, God is with you and God loves you. The abundant life is peace with God and peace with our fellow man.
Whether we admit it or not, all of us have faith in something or someone. You may have faith in your money, your health, relationships, etc. The problem with having faith in things is that things can fail us and leave us, thus causing our faith to go out the window. The only true faith we must have is faith in God. He will never leave us, and He will never forsake us. The Bible says He is the same yesterday, today and forever. I feel good knowing that at the end of the day my faith is greater in something greater than me.
These are exciting times to be alive. Even though there is much chaos and confusion in the world, I believe this will be a very exciting and adventurous decade ahead. The Bible says that God makes all things new.
My New Year’s message to you is hold on for the ride. Don’t fight it. Flow with it. God does his best work at night. It’s dark in the world right now. God wants to let His light shine through you and me. I pray you will bring peace and comfort to others in this New Year.
The Rev. Mike Taylor is pastor and president of RAPHAH Ministries Christian Center, an evangelistic outreach in Taylorsville. He can be reached at raphahministries@hotmail.com.