Whether we admit it or not, all of us have faith in something or someone. You may have faith in your money, your health, relationships, etc. The problem with having faith in things is that things can fail us and leave us, thus causing our faith to go out the window. The only true faith we must have is faith in God. He will never leave us, and He will never forsake us. The Bible says He is the same yesterday, today and forever. I feel good knowing that at the end of the day my faith is greater in something greater than me.