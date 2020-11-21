Taylor: Even in the darkest times, God is at work | RELIGION COMMENTARY

When we are living in times with trouble on every side it’s not uncommon for people to ask, where is God in all of this? Even people of faith, pastors, leaders, etc. are losing their faith. We cannot always see God and His workings when it looks like or feels like failure.
John the Baptist is a great example of this concept. John the Baptist came preaching the kingdom of God and was announcing the coming of Jesus Christ the Savior of the world. For all his efforts he finds himself in prison about to be beheaded. No doubt his faith in what and who he preached about was being challenged.
In Luke’s gospel, the seventh chapter, John sends two of his disciples to ask Jesus “Are you the coming one or do I look for another?” In other words, he wanted to know if Jesus really is the Savior of the world or did I miss it since I ended up in prison and I am about to die. He is thinking, are you God and if so, why am I in prison.
I feel many today feel the same way. Where’s God? When asked Jesus tells them “Go tell John the things you have seen and heard: That the blind see, the lame walk, the lepers are cleansed, the deaf hear, the dead are raised, the poor have the gospel preached to them.”
In other words, I am the Christ, you did your part.
Jesus also says “blessed is he who is not offended because of Me.” He is telling John, do not get offended, you did your part. You paid a price, but you did your part, you fulfilled your calling.
With all the upheaval today due to the coronavirus, political unrest, etc., I can understand why many may be questioning, is God in any of this? I want to encourage all of us and know that God is still on His throne and in control.
I think if we asked Jesus today, are you the one?, given all the trouble around us, He might reply something like this: more people are involved in the political process, we are receiving a great civics lesson. More medical answers are on the way, vaccines, etc. We still have the best economy in the world. Families are being forced together and therefore, hopefully, spending more quality time together. In other words, there is still good occurring all around us. We need spiritual eyes to see and to hear.
We must not lose faith. The Bible says without faith it is impossible to please God. We need to shut out all unbelief. We need to turn off the media and get into the word of God by reading our Bible and listening to those of strong faith.
I want to close with this thought. In the book of Hebrews, chapter 10, it tells us that we should be careful and not forsake the assembling of ourselves together, especially as you see the day approaching. That day is the return of the Lord. We need to meet, we need to encourage each other. No man knows the day or the hour of the Lord’s return. However, Jesus Himself says in the book of Revelation: “Surely I am coming quickly.”
I think in the end it will be best for all when Christ returns and ends all the evil in the world. As I like to say, there will be no peace on Earth until the Prince of Peace returns. Keep the faith. God is at work. Stay encouraged do what Jesus said when He came the first time. “Work until I return.”
The Rev. Mike Taylor is pastor and president of RAPHAH Ministries Christian Center, an evangelistic outreach in Taylorsville. He can be reached at raphahministries@hotmail.com.