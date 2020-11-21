Taylor: Even in the darkest times, God is at work | RELIGION COMMENTARY

I think if we asked Jesus today, are you the one?, given all the trouble around us, He might reply something like this: more people are involved in the political process, we are receiving a great civics lesson. More medical answers are on the way, vaccines, etc. We still have the best economy in the world. Families are being forced together and therefore, hopefully, spending more quality time together. In other words, there is still good occurring all around us. We need spiritual eyes to see and to hear.