He had just come from a great victory one day and the next day he was wanting to die. We read about it in 1 Kings 19:4-8. “But he himself went a day’s journey into the wilderness and came and sat down under a broom tree. And he prayed that he might die, and said “it is enough.” Now Lord, take my life, for I am no better than my fathers!” Then as he lay and slept under a broom tree, suddenly an angel touched him and said to him “arise and eat.” Then he looked, and there by his head was a cake baked on coals, and a jar of water. So he ate and drank, and lay down again. And the angel of the Lord came back the second time, and touched him, and said, “arise and eat, because the journey is too great for you.” So he arose, and ate and drank; and he went in the strength of that food 40 days and 40 nights as far as Horeb, the mountain of God.