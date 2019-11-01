Sometimes in life we get very weary from the battle. The Bible is not only spiritual in its understanding but also gives us tips on everyday living. One great example of this is the life of the prophet Elijah.
He had just come from a great victory one day and the next day he was wanting to die. We read about it in 1 Kings 19:4-8. “But he himself went a day’s journey into the wilderness and came and sat down under a broom tree. And he prayed that he might die, and said “it is enough.” Now Lord, take my life, for I am no better than my fathers!” Then as he lay and slept under a broom tree, suddenly an angel touched him and said to him “arise and eat.” Then he looked, and there by his head was a cake baked on coals, and a jar of water. So he ate and drank, and lay down again. And the angel of the Lord came back the second time, and touched him, and said, “arise and eat, because the journey is too great for you.” So he arose, and ate and drank; and he went in the strength of that food 40 days and 40 nights as far as Horeb, the mountain of God.
Have you ever found yourself in this place? Of course you have, we all go through the ups and downs of life. I find it interesting however that God’s answer in this moment for Elijah was to sleep and eat. You know, sometimes we just need to slow down some and take a break. Take time to rest and sleep and eat. Given the pace of life today we need this more than ever. We see from the story that after just a few days rest he was ready to journey on.
We are the most vulnerable to difficult times when we are tired. The Bible says Satan comes to wear out the saints. The idea here being that we are often tested and challenged by the evil around us. This can have after time a profound effect on our physical and emotional well-being.
One of God’s antidotes to the pressure is rest. The Bible says that we are to enter into His rest. How do we do that? It’s not easy in this loud world. We must work at this by faith. It’s going to take great faith and grace to fully overcome the forces in this world that come against us. We must find a way to stay on an even keel.
This becomes easy when we are having a mountaintop experience but becomes very difficult when we are in the valley or a low place in life. One thing we need to understand is that nothing grows in the mountains. Things only grow in the valley. We can’t live only in the mountaintops. When we hit a valley or hard place in life our faith can be tested, and we grow. Low times are learning and growing times. We must not lose hope in the hard times but see it as an opportunity to grow in faith and trust in God.
Jesus was teaching this principle in Matthew’s gospel chapter 6 verse 25 when He said, “Therefore, I say to you, do not worry about your life, what you will eat or what you will drink: nor about your body, what you will put on. Is not life more that food and the body more than clothing?"
In other words, there is more to life than just surviving. The Bible says that your Heavenly Father knows what you have need of.
Elijah was human just like you and me. He had times of great highs and great lows. Right now, you might need to just eat, sleep and rest. Use this time to grow in the grace and faith of God. Rest and be ready for the journey ahead.