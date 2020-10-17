Taylor: We can act the part, look the part, but God sees the heart | RELIGION COMMENTARY

The Bible says that God’s ways are not our ways. It’s hard often to fully understand how God works and speaks because He is so far above His creation, man.
God is a Spirit and the only way to fully know and to speak to God is through His Spirit. Man looks at the outward, but God looks at the heart. Man judges by the natural, God is a righteous and holy judge and is supernatural. He knows our thoughts and He sees our heart. He is a supernatural being, man is limited by his natural understanding, unless God reveals it to us by His Spirit.
When I say man looks at the outward or judges by the natural, I am pointing out the things we judge by. For example, natural man judges others by how they look or how they dress, what schools they went to, etc. God looks at none of that, He goes right to the heart. He looks for those who praise and love Him and have His heart. They may not be perfect, but love God and people and their hearts are pure. Something that is really lacking in this current highly political world we live in.
We can see a good example of this principle in the Bible when the prophet Samuel comes to David to anoint him as king. This story is told in 1 Samuel chapter 16. When Samuel was sent to anoint the future king, God told Samuel He would indicate who to pick. David had seven brothers and Jesse their father made all seven sons pass before Samuel. David was not even in the room, he was outside keeping the sheep. The Lord told Samuel do not look at their appearance because I have refused them. God told Samuel I do not see as man sees for man looks at the outward appearance, but I look at the heart. All seven brothers were rejected by God.
Samuel asked Jesse if he had any other sons and Jesse said the youngest is outside and Samuel asked for him to come in. When he came in God told Samuel anoint him as king for this is the one. Jesse thought for sure one of the other sons would get picked because of their outward appearance but God had His eyes on David long ago. David was a shepherd boy and would spend many hours praising and loving God. His heart was right with God and God made him King.
This leads me to where we are today, prophetically. What is God saying to us and where are we headed?
During my time in prayer recently I felt the Spirit of God speak to me from Psalm 7. Psalm 7:9 says, “Oh let the wickedness of the wicked come to an end. But establish the just: for the righteous God tests the hearts and minds.” There it is again; God looks and tests the hearts and minds of men.
Friends, I believe we are living in the evil day. The Bible talks about the end times in the book of Revelation. God will and must end wickedness and establish the just. The book of Revelation says that in the end times a third of mankind will be killed from wars, famine, and disease. It also says that most that did not die from these plagues still would not repent of their idols, murders, drugs, theft, and sexual immorality. We must repent and turn back to God before it is too late.
We can act the part, look the part, but God sees our heart.
The Rev. Mike Taylor is pastor and president of RAPHAH Ministries Christian Center, an evangelistic outreach in Taylorsville. He can be reached at raphahministries@hotmail.com.