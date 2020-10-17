Taylor: We can act the part, look the part, but God sees the heart | RELIGION COMMENTARY

We can see a good example of this principle in the Bible when the prophet Samuel comes to David to anoint him as king. This story is told in 1 Samuel chapter 16. When Samuel was sent to anoint the future king, God told Samuel He would indicate who to pick. David had seven brothers and Jesse their father made all seven sons pass before Samuel. David was not even in the room, he was outside keeping the sheep. The Lord told Samuel do not look at their appearance because I have refused them. God told Samuel I do not see as man sees for man looks at the outward appearance, but I look at the heart. All seven brothers were rejected by God.