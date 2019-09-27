Taylor: Now more than ever, we need the Comforter in our lives

In the days in which we live we will need to draw closer to the Holy Spirit of God more than ever before. For Christians worldwide we believe in the Trinity. God the Father, God the Son and God the Holy Spirit. Three persons, one God. Holy Spirit is the third person of the Trinity and dwells inside every born-again believer. We are blessed to know that we have the Spirit of God working in and through us here on earth.
However, it is not enough to just be saved and on our way to heaven. Jesus must also be Lord of our life. One sure way we know Jesus is Lord of our life is when we are being led by Holy Spirit every day of our life. With so many voices in the world today we must make sure that we stay close enough to God that we can know His desires for our life.
In car racing there is a term called drafting. Webster’s dictionary defines it this way: “In an automobile race to drive close behind another car so as to benefit from the reduction in the air pressure created in it’s wake.” When we draw close to God’s Spirit, He provides a shield for us against our enemies. In effect, just like the race car drafting, pressure is reduced. Life comes at us at times in waves. Waves of trouble and pressure. Getting close to God and staying behind God allows us to be comforted by his presence in our life. Trouble may still come but God’s Presence will see us through every difficulty.
Holy Spirit has many names and personality traits that we read about in the Bible. His name in Greek is Paracletes, which means one who comes alongside. He is also called the Comforter. We see this in the book of Acts 9:31. He is also called the Helper. God knows we all can use some help. What better way to receive help than to seek the Presence of God. In John 14, Jesus is comforting His disciples. In John 14:15-16 Jesus says, “If you love me, keep My commandments.” “And I will pray the Father, and He will give you another Helper, that He may abide with you forever.”
The Helper Jesus was referring to is Holy Spirit. Jesus knew that soon He would be crucified and die. However, He also knew that God would raise Him from the dead. Jesus would ultimately be in Heaven sitting at the right hand of God the Father. God would then send His Comforter Holy Spirit to the Earth.
The book of Acts records this event. Acts 2:1-4 says, “When the day of Pentecost had fully come, they were all with one accord in one place and suddenly there came a sound from Heaven, as of a mighty rushing wind, and it filled the whole house where they were sitting. Then there appeared to them divided tongues, as of fire, and one sat upon each of them. And they were all filled with the Holy Spirit and began to speak in tongues, as the Spirit gave them utterance.”
Now more then ever we need the Comforter. No matter how long you have walked with God there is always a need for more of His Presence and comfort. We all need to learn how to draft thus drawing closer to the Presence of God. As we draw nearer and follow His lead more and more pressure will come off us. Let us all desire to have more of the Comforter and Helper in our lives.
The Rev. Mike Taylor is pastor and president of RAPHAH Ministries Christian Center, an evangelistic outreach in Taylorsville. He can be reached at raphahministries@hotmail.com.