Taylor: Now more than ever, we need the Comforter in our lives

Holy Spirit has many names and personality traits that we read about in the Bible. His name in Greek is Paracletes, which means one who comes alongside. He is also called the Comforter. We see this in the book of Acts 9:31. He is also called the Helper. God knows we all can use some help. What better way to receive help than to seek the Presence of God. In John 14, Jesus is comforting His disciples. In John 14:15-16 Jesus says, “If you love me, keep My commandments.” “And I will pray the Father, and He will give you another Helper, that He may abide with you forever.”