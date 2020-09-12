Taylor: Even during this dark time, God has a plan for America | RELIGION COMMENTARY

Currently there is much talk about whose America do you want to live in. Personally, I want to live in God’s America.
Today in America we have much unrest, riots, violence, sickness, and the like. This was not the plan of God for America or man in general.
What then is God’s plan for America? I think we need to go back to the very beginning, the book of Genesis for the answer. The Bible says in chapter one of Genesis, “In the beginning God created the heavens and the earth”. (Genesis 1:1) NKJV It says the Earth was without form and void it was dark. The first thing God did after He created the heavens and the earth was to speak to the darkness and He said, “Let there be light.”
And there was light. We need this light today more than ever in a very dark world. Jesus said in John chapter 12 verse 46, “I have come as a light into the world that whoever believes in Me should not abide in darkness.”
John Winthrop was an English puritan and one of the leading figures in founding the Massachusetts Bay Colony, the second major settlement in New England following Plymouth Colony. Winthrop led the first large wave of colonizers from England in 1630 and served as governor for 12 of the colony’s first 20 years. Gov. Winthrop stated that “we shall be as a city upon the hill, the eyes of all people are upon us.” Winthrop used the phrase as a metaphor for the new world settlement.
I believe from the beginning God used men and women like Winthrop to birth America into the world. We are to be that shining city on a hill. For now, however, it seems like our light is going out. The Apostle John writes in the gospel of John that God is light, God is love, and God is life.
John tells us in the first chapter of 1 John that “this is the message which we have heard from Him and declare to you, that God is light and in Him no darkness at all. If we say that we have fellowship with Him, and walk in darkness we lie and do not practice the truth. But if we walk in the light as He is in the light, we have fellowship with one another, and the blood of Jesus Christ His Son cleanses us from all sin”. (1 John 1:5-7) NKJV
We have a sin problem in America today. It’s been this way since the fall of man.
God has given us a way back to the Father by sending His son the Lord Jesus Christ to be the Savior of the world. For many years America has been that light throughout the world. Sending missionaries around the world to preach the saving grace of the Lord Jesus Christ. God is light therefore to fellowship with Him we must walk in light and not in darkness. Two major things will cause us to stumble and hinder our walk. The failure to love and falling for the alluring lies of false teachers. The Bible says that if we do not love, we do not know God.
My prayer is that America will continue in God’s plan for America and continue to be that city on a hill that all the eyes of the world look upon for truth and answers. Jesus said, “I am the way, the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through Me.” (John 14:6) NKJV During this dark time in American history I pray we stay in God’s plan for America.
The Rev. Mike Taylor is pastor and president of RAPHAH Ministries Christian Center, an evangelistic outreach in Taylorsville. He can be reached at raphahministries@hotmail.com.