Taylor: Even during this dark time, God has a plan for America | RELIGION COMMENTARY

God has given us a way back to the Father by sending His son the Lord Jesus Christ to be the Savior of the world. For many years America has been that light throughout the world. Sending missionaries around the world to preach the saving grace of the Lord Jesus Christ. God is light therefore to fellowship with Him we must walk in light and not in darkness. Two major things will cause us to stumble and hinder our walk. The failure to love and falling for the alluring lies of false teachers. The Bible says that if we do not love, we do not know God.