Taylor: The mystery of iniquity in today’s world and the coming spiritual ‘reset’

According to Webster’s dictionary, the word iniquity means gross injustice, wickedness or sin. Gross injustice and wickedness we are hearing about a lot more these days, but few ever mention the word sin anymore.
The Bible says that through one man, Adam, sin entered the world. We know this from the story in the Bible about Adam and Eve in the garden.
Some talk about the Adamic nature of man. Since all were created from the first man, Adam, it follows that the sin nature of Adam has spread to us all. In other words, sin is not learned its present at birth. I like to explain it this way, nobody has to teach a 2-year-old how to sass, they just naturally do it.
I bring this up because many today are trying to understand why there is so much injustice and wickedness in America and around the world. The Bible talks about the mystery of iniquity or in some versions the spirit of lawlessness. The Apostle Paul in writing about the second coming of the Lord mentions about the mystery of lawlessness. You can find this in the Bible if you go to 2 Thessalonians Chapter 2.
I think it’s important to understand that, ultimately, we are not fighting against people but the spirits that are behind people’s actions. Ephesians Chapter 6, verse 12 says, “For we do not wrestle against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of darkness of this age, against spiritual hosts of wickedness in the heavenly places.”
In other words, because of the sin nature of man its easy to see how these evil forces can take over a person’s life and cause all sorts of iniquity. Because we now live in such a politically correct world sin is not talked about. In reality sin is the root cause of all wickedness and injustice.
What is the remedy?
The word reset has been coming up in my spirit lately. To reset something is to set again or start over. When we make Jesus Christ the Lord of our life the Bible says that we become born again. Thus, we are reset, forgiven our sins when we ask God to forgive us and have a chance to start a new life. We are still subject to sin but now have the power not to fall to the temptation of sin and wickedness.
My attempt in this article is not to be too theological but simply state the obvious that man’s real problem is what the Bible calls sin. We must pray for those who are being made captive to these evil spirits. We need to understand that evil exists, and that God hears and answers our prayers.
We need each other and my hope is that soon God will make His loving presence more prevalent in America. As many of you know who have followed my articles over the last 20 years I am still believing in a great spiritual awakening in America. I pray God brings it about in my time.
The Rev. Mike Taylor is pastor and president of RAPHAH Ministries Christian Center, an evangelistic outreach in Taylorsville. He can be reached at raphahministries@hotmail.com.