Taylor: Is America at a tipping point in the natural and the spiritual? | RELIGION COMMENTARY

The current conditions in the world are ripe for God’s chastisement and justice. The Bible says that judgment begins in the house of God. God is bringing about His justice and His righteousness in the Earth. It is not political. It is only according to His word in the Bible and before it is over, we will all get splashed. None will escape for the Bible says that all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God. Jesus said it his way “He who is without sin among you, let him throw the first stone.”