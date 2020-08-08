Taylor: Is America at a tipping point in the natural and the spiritual? | RELIGION COMMENTARY

My last few columns have talked a lot about God’s righteousness and justice. God’s righteousness and God’s justice is far above the world’s definition of righteousness and justice. God is a holy god. He is perfect. Man’s definition of righteousness and justice is flawed and mixed with opinion and political persuasion.
The current conditions in the world are ripe for God’s chastisement and justice. The Bible says that judgment begins in the house of God. God is bringing about His justice and His righteousness in the Earth. It is not political. It is only according to His word in the Bible and before it is over, we will all get splashed. None will escape for the Bible says that all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God. Jesus said it his way “He who is without sin among you, let him throw the first stone.”
This brings me to my main point in this article. Is America at a tipping point in world history? We have been here before. We have the Revolutionary War, the Civil War and World War II to just name a few. Will we yet again turn back to God and His righteousness or end up in the trash heap of history.
Many empires and great men from the past have risen only to later have a great fall. There was the Medo-Persian empire, the Babylonians, the Roman empire, Nazi Germany, Stalin and Mussolini to just name a few. God’s holy word says that the kingdoms of the earth however powerful they might appear will one day be crushed and replaced by God’s eternal kingdom. You can read about this in the Bible, especially in the books of Daniel and Revelation.
The Bible says that one day God’s Kingdom will replace all other kingdoms of the Earth and the faithful will be vindicated. The faithful are those who have repented and turned back to God in these difficult days of unrest, the virus, political upheaval, etc.
I have three main scriptures I live by. The first and foremost is Matthew 6:33: “seek first the Kingdom of God and His righteousness, and all these things shall be added to you.”
Second is Romans 8:28: “And we know that all things work together for good to those who love God, to those who are called according to His purpose.” I believe that nothing can hurt a child of God so deeply that God cannot turn it around for their good.
The third scripture is my anchor scripture. It is Psalm 91 which says in part, “a thousand may fall at your side, and ten thousand at your right hand; but it shall not come near you.” (Psalm 91.7) NKJV. Abiding in the shadow of the Almighty. It speaks of the security that followers of Jesus Christ may find in God.
I think it remains to be seen where America ends up next. However, this I do know, the Bible says that the day will come, “That at the name of Jesus every knee should bow, of those on earth, and of those under the earth, and that every tongue should confess that Jesus Christ is Lord, to the glory of God the Father.” (Philippians 2:10,11) NKJV.
This is our only true hope. We must have and keep an eternal perspective on life.
The Rev. Mike Taylor is pastor and president of RAPHAH Ministries Christian Center, an evangelistic outreach in Taylorsville. He can be reached at raphahministries@hotmail.com.