Taylor: Righteous living in the evil day, on the brink of spiritual awakening

When we accept Christ as our Lord and Savior God’s righteousness or right standing is imputed to us by the work Christ did on the cross. That’s why we say we are saved by grace through faith, not by works lest any man boast. However, faith without works is dead. That is to say, our good works become a demonstration of the faith and grace we have received from God. It’s not us doing good works to enter heaven it’s a sign that I have been saved and I want to do good works as a result.