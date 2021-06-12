Taylor: The pause is over, God says it’s time to cross over, get to higher ground’| RELIGION COMMENTARY

During a time of prayer recently God said, “You will have a lot to do this summer, let’s get going.” I believe this is a word for many of us at this time. I felt He also said the pause is over. It’s no coincidence that it seems the pause from the coronavirus is also ending. It’s been about 15 months from March 2020 until now. If you remember everything shut down worldwide in March 2020. I feel the Lord is saying it’s time to cross over and get to higher ground.
I think all of us know more trouble is yet to come our way. America has many enemies. The key now is what did we learn in the last 15 months during this great time of testing God will not allow us to carry more than we can handle but no doubt we all have been pushed to the very edge.
There is a great story from Mark’s gospel (the 4th chapter) that speaks about where we are and where we are headed as a people and a nation. Jesus is teaching the people and at the end of the day He says to His disciples “get in the boat and let us cross over to the other side.” The Bible says that when they got out to sea a great windstorm arose and the waves beat into the boat, and they were taking on water.
Like you and I during this time with COVID-19, they were being tested. How did they do in the test? How have we done in the test so far? Jesus was asleep on a pillow during the storm. The disciples had to wake Him up. God’s not worried about anything. He created it all and He is in control of it all. The disciples had fear. They even accused God of not caring about their situation. Have you ever done that? Human nature being what it is I think we all at times have a pity party.
When Jesus got up, He rebuked the wind and said to the sea “peace be still.” The Bible says after that the wind ceased and there was great calm. The disciples said, “who can this be, that even the wind and the sea obey Him?” God is a supernatural God; we must put our trust and faith in Him. Nothing is too difficult for God.
Faith alone in God does not save us from the storms of life but when we place our trust in God, Jesus is with us to see us through them. Sometimes He delivers us from difficulties. Other times He give us the grace and mercy to pass through them. We have a saying in our house: “Life isn’t about waiting for the storm to pass. It’s about learning to dance in the rain.”
What’s the lesson? What is the message going forward? When the storms of life hit, make sure Jesus is in your boat. We must place our faith and trust in God in these last days. No doubt we will need the supernatural power of God to get us through the days ahead.
God wants us to comfort others as He has comforted us. God is changing us on the inside for the better. Do not judge, allow God time to change others. Pray for your enemies. Speak peace. Watch God go to work.
When Jesus got into the boat and said let’s cross over, it was a done deal. If God has spoken something to you, it is a done deal. It may not come in your time or the way you think but God will do it. He is always faithful to His own.
The Rev. Mike Taylor is pastor and president of RAPHAH Ministries Christian Center, an evangelistic outreach in Taylorsville. He can be reached at raphahministries@hotmail.com.