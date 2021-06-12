Taylor: The pause is over, God says it’s time to cross over, get to higher ground’| RELIGION COMMENTARY

Like you and I during this time with COVID-19, they were being tested. How did they do in the test? How have we done in the test so far? Jesus was asleep on a pillow during the storm. The disciples had to wake Him up. God’s not worried about anything. He created it all and He is in control of it all. The disciples had fear. They even accused God of not caring about their situation. Have you ever done that? Human nature being what it is I think we all at times have a pity party.