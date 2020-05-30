Taylor: Old is ending, new is not yet, but God is in control

Have you ever been between something old ending and you see the new and you want the new it just seems that it can’t come forward yet? I feel that this is where we are in the world today, both physically and spiritually.
I am reminded of Dorothy from the movie “The Wizard of Oz.” She is having a dream and she goes from living in Kansas and wakes up in the land of Oz.
Anyone living today knows we are no longer living in Kansas. The difference between us and Dorothy is we are not dreaming. This is real. The coronavirus has changed the whole world. I don’t see us going back to the so-called normal. Some things will return, but for the most part everything else has changed, including us.
As I have written about in the past, God did not put this storm on us, but He allowed it. Good will come out of this if we put our faith and trust in God. The Bible says in Romans 8:28, “That we know all things work together for good to those who love God.” God is in control; He always has the last say.
There is a man in the Bible named Job. The Bible says that he was blameless and upright, and one who feared God and shunned evil. Later in the story, Satan comes before God and wants to curse Job, saying to God, “he only serves you because you made a hedge around him and his household.” Satan says to God, “remove your protection from him and he will surely curse you to your face.” The Lord said to Satan, “Behold all that he has is in your power only do not lay a hand on his person.”
In other words, do whatever you want to him, but you cannot kill him.
Sure enough, Satan did everything to him but kill him. In the end, however, Job did not curse God he remained faithful to God and when the trial and test was over God restored back to Job double everything he lost.
This is just a test. God is in control and when we pass and get through to the other side we will look back and see and understand what all God was up to. I bring this up because we need to know and understand that we have a God who loves us and even though these are hard times He will never leave us or forsake us. Old things are ending.
I believe we are entering what the Bible calls the Kingdom age. This age will ultimately lead to the return of Jesus Christ to the Earth where He will rule and reign for eternity. Jesus said in the last days one of the signs of His return would be that kingdom is against kingdom. Friends, Heaven is coming down and this current age is ending. I am as a believer excited about this coming Kingdom age because Jesus Christ is and will be our King.
This virus has caused a pause. It’s like a pregnant woman told by her doctor to submit to bed rest thus avoiding the baby to deliver to soon. Americans are in general not too good at pausing for anything.
This pause has been good for us for many different reasons. The main reason is that we stop for a moment and look deep into our own hearts and soul and find out what God is saying to us about the whole situation. Many are wasting their time and just want to get back to normal. Many more, however, I pray are taking the time to soul search.
God told Joshua prior to the miraculous crossing of the Jordan to rest three days before they crossed over. God told them you must do what I say because you have not passed this way before.
Friends, we have not been this way before. Let us rest and when God says move let us come together and cross over to the other side. On the other side is God’s love and victory and the beginning of the Kingdom age to come.