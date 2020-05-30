Taylor: Old is ending, new is not yet, but God is in control

There is a man in the Bible named Job. The Bible says that he was blameless and upright, and one who feared God and shunned evil. Later in the story, Satan comes before God and wants to curse Job, saying to God, “he only serves you because you made a hedge around him and his household.” Satan says to God, “remove your protection from him and he will surely curse you to your face.” The Lord said to Satan, “Behold all that he has is in your power only do not lay a hand on his person.”