Taylor: We must be about our Heavenly Father’s business | RELIGION COMMENTARY

Joshua learned as we should that we are not in ultimate command. The battle is the Lord’s. This gets us back to giving unto Caesar what is Caesar’s but in the end being led by the Spirit of God. Doing what is right in the sight of God not men. Joshua did the right thing when God spoke to Him. He fell on his face. As Christians we also need to humble ourselves if we are to be successful. God will honor those who honor Him and His word.