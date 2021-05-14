Taylor: We must be about our Heavenly Father’s business | RELIGION COMMENTARY

We read in Luke’s gospel chapter 2 about Jesus celebrating Passover when He was 12 years old. The Bible says His parents went to Jerusalem every year for Passover and they took Him with them. We learn in the story that His parents lost track of Him since He lingered behind. They thought He was lost. When they did not find Him, they returned to Jerusalem seeking Him.
When they found Him three days later, He was in the temple with the teachers listening to them and asking questions. When they saw Him, they said “why have you done this to us you made us very anxious.” Jesus said to them “why did you seek Me? Did you not know that I must be about My Father’s business?”
I feel in this story there is a key spiritual principle for our times. Today we also need to be about God’s business. To be about God’s business does not mean we should all quit our jobs and start a church and become a pastor. It simply means to find our God given purpose and destiny in life.
The Bible says we are in the world but not of it. We need to get above the fray. We are called to be the head and not the tail. We can understand the culture but focus on our assignment, our destiny and purpose. Jesus told His disciples to give to Caesar the things that are Caesar’s and to God the things that are God’s. In other words, pay your taxes, etc. but follow God’s laws and plans for your life.
We read in the old testament about the commander of the army of the Lord coming face to face with Joshua. We learn about this story in Joshua chapter 5. Joshua is entering a major battle and he asks a man who stood opposite him “are you for us or for our adversaries?”
Many scholars and theologians believe this man with a sword drawn in His hand is evidently God or a representative of God in human form. His answer to Joshua’s question “are you for us or against us?” was “no, but as commander of the army of the Lord I have now come.” In other words, I am on neither side I am God. God does not pick sides. He is neither a democrat nor republican, He is God all by Himself. God is righteous and holy, and His word is truth.
Joshua learned as we should that we are not in ultimate command. The battle is the Lord’s. This gets us back to giving unto Caesar what is Caesar’s but in the end being led by the Spirit of God. Doing what is right in the sight of God not men. Joshua did the right thing when God spoke to Him. He fell on his face. As Christians we also need to humble ourselves if we are to be successful. God will honor those who honor Him and His word.
People are waking up; eyes are being opened. I see a large grass roots effort taking place in America. Not all of this is political. Yet somehow, we just can’t seem to escape the politics. Can we be involved in God’s business and politics? Absolutely, in fact we should be involved in all segments of society. Sports, media, education, government, etc.
It’s time for our light to shine. The Bible says in the last days deep darkness will fill the earth, but there would appear a greater light on God’s people. Let us together be that light and not the darkness. Shun the evil and embrace the good.
The Rev. Mike Taylor is pastor and president of RAPHAH Ministries Christian Center, an evangelistic outreach in Taylorsville. He can be reached at raphahministries@hotmail.com.