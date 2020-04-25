Taylor: During these perilous times, faith in God wins over fear

When Jesus was asked by His disciples what will be the sign of your coming and the end of the age, He told them several things to look for. He said that many will come in His name and will deceive many. He said you will hear of wars and rumors of wars. He said that nation will rise against nation and kingdom against kingdom. He said many other things will be taking place at the same time. There will be famines, diseases, earthquakes, many false prophets, and lawlessness.