Taylor: During these perilous times, faith in God wins over fear

This new era, this new decade is clearly an epoch moment in history. I can remember as a young child in the 1950s getting under my desk at school. We would have air raid drills to practice getting ready in the event that Russia would attack us with a nuclear bomb. I remember the riots, Vietnam War, protests and the Cold War with Russia in the 1960s. I can recall the Middle East Wars, drug addiction, AIDS and many other diseases of the ’70s, ’80s and ’90s. I have been through 9/11, terrorism and the great recession.
However, even after all I have been through and experienced over the last almost 70 years, I don’t remember anything that compares to the coronavirus scare.
I talked to a friend of mine, a woman who is 95 years young. I asked her if what she went through during World War II and the Great Depression compared to the coronavirus. She said there was no comparison. She said the virus is far worse than anything she went through even during the Great Depression.
I say all this to make the point that this is a very unique and unusual worldwide event. I cannot remember a single event in recent history that has impacted the entire world. It is as though every nation and every person on planet Earth has been impacted and probably will be forever changed. Some for good. Some not for good.
What does the Bible say about all of this?
In 2 Timothy chapter 3, the Bible says that in the last days, perilous times will come. We are living in perilous times. In addition to the virus we have wars, other diseases, strong storms, earthquakes, civil unrest, etc. This is a dangerous world. The Bible says that men will be lovers of themselves, lovers of money, proud, blasphemers, slanderers, haughty, lovers of pleasure, rather than lovers of God.
Friends, we are there. All the signs are in place.
When Jesus was asked by His disciples what will be the sign of your coming and the end of the age, He told them several things to look for. He said that many will come in His name and will deceive many. He said you will hear of wars and rumors of wars. He said that nation will rise against nation and kingdom against kingdom. He said many other things will be taking place at the same time. There will be famines, diseases, earthquakes, many false prophets, and lawlessness.
Although no man knows the day or the hour of the Lord’s return, we are warned to know the season and the time of His return. The good news is whether the Lord returns tomorrow or 100 years from now we have nothing to fear. Jesus told the disciples, see that you are not troubled for these things must come to pass.
We must not fear. The Bible says that God has not given us a spirit of fear, but of love, power, and a sound mind. God is in control. I believe we are living in the end times. I believe we are on the verge of the third great spiritual awakening. Many I pray will come out of this experience drawing closer to the Lord Jesus Christ.
This too shall pass. There will be life after death. We will get through this.
In my view this is the most exciting time to be alive in all of human history. Perilous yes, dangerous yes, scary yes, but somehow through it all God by His Holy Spirit will lead us through. The Bible says we will make it if we faint not. Let’s agree to take it one day at a time. This is the day the Lord has made I will rejoice and be glad in it.
