Taylor: America is spiritually at half-staff, but help is on the way | COMMENTARY

Everywhere I go today our flags are at half-staff. It has been like this since start of the new year. It’s a sign of distress. Distressed is acute anxiety, pain, sorrow, and trouble
. Our nation right now is going through very troubled times. The constant lowering of our flag is a sign of this.
I sense spiritually that America is also at half-staff. My soul is troubled because I believe we are not where we need to be as one nation under God. The good is, I sense help is on the way. During troubled times many seek God for answers. More people pray and seek God for new direction. Man does the best he can to fix problems but without God in the equation he will always come up short.
As I have written many times in the past, we need a great spiritual awakening. I believe we are at the door of many turning their hearts back to God. The Bible talks about the kingdom age, the rule and reign of God on the Earth. We are getting even closer to the second coming of Jesus Christ. No man knows the day or hour of His return, but we are in the season.
Just like the farmer knows spring is coming I also sense the soon return of the Lord. We know from scripture that just before the Lord returns that many will get saved and lead others to Christ. At harvest time or what the Bible calls the end of the age we will experience many wonderful signs, wonders, and miracles. Millions will turn back to God and become Christians.
There will be great increase in wealth and Godly wisdom. The wealth will be used to advance the gospel and to help the poor and needy. Already today there are 400 billionaires in America. All are not Christians but that may soon change.
During this time also Satan and his host will continue to be exposed. Many today are calling good evil and evil good. God is about to turn the tables on the enemy. I believe God has heard the cries of His people and will make the crooked paths straight. It is always God’s desire that none should be lost but all should be saved and come to the knowledge of Christ and His kingdom. Even though the whole world is being shaken the bible says to those who believe we have a kingdom that cannot be shaken because its maker is God.
Another true sign of the end of the age is the anti-Christ spirit. This spirit is alive and well in the world. It’s starting to come more prevalent in America.
During this spiritual awakening there will be increased persecution against Christians. The battle now is over the false versus real. Many are asking what is truth? Jesus warned us of all these signs and many more. I cannot do justice in a short article to all that is mentioned here. Whole books have been written about another great spiritual awakening, harvest time and the end of the age, the kingdom of God, the antichrist, and the return of the Lord, etc.
Just know this, even though we may be at half-staff, God is about to raise us up. I believe the best is yet to come. Although challenging times are ahead, glorious times are also ahead. There is yet time to prepare. We must stay focused, do all that we know to do then take our stand and leave the rest up to God. 1 Samuel 1:47 says “the battle is the Lord’s.
The Rev. Mike Taylor is pastor and president of RAPHAH Ministries Christian Center, an evangelistic outreach in Taylorsville. He can be reached at raphahministries@hotmail.com.