Taylor: How God turns what is meant for evil into good

I believe we are in the early stages of a worldwide great spiritual awakening. Over the next several years, millions upon millions of people will come to know and make Jesus Christ their Lord and Savior. They will have one common purpose, to love God and to serve and pray for hurting humanity. This move of God will be so big and so vast that it will dominate the news. Reports will come in from all over the world about the number of people being born again. Whole nations will come to God.