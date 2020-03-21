Taylor: How God turns what is meant for evil into good

The coronavirus is the big news of the day. No doubt, a world-changing event unfolding right before our very own eyes. I want to say in this column what I believe the Spirit of the Lord is saying to us about these times in which we live.
There is no way to do full justice to this topic in a short column. However, I want to look at this situation from the highest spiritual perspective. That is to say, what is God’s full intent here? What is the ultimate outcome? Why is God allowing this? What is the purpose from a purely spiritual perspective?
The day to day issues are important. The news on good hygiene, the economy, politics, etc., is necessary and important yet ultimately what we need is, what says the Lord?
Some have asked me “is this the judgment of God?” Yes and no. Sometimes God directs things our way, sometimes He does not direct it but allows it. Either way God is in it all, the good, the bad and the ugly. The important thing to know is that He loves us, and He will never forsake us. He is in the battle with us.
I don’t believe God put the coronavirus on us. However, the Bible does say that “for whom the Lord loves He chastens, and scourges every son whom He receives.” (Hebrews 12:6 NKJV)
God’s chastening is not His judgments, it’s because He loves us. If we want to be His children we must submit to His discipline. We are being disciplined. What loving father does not discipline his children? We have a world full of rebels partly because they have never been disciplined.
So now the question is what is the good to come out of all of this?
I believe we are in the early stages of a worldwide great spiritual awakening. Over the next several years, millions upon millions of people will come to know and make Jesus Christ their Lord and Savior. They will have one common purpose, to love God and to serve and pray for hurting humanity. This move of God will be so big and so vast that it will dominate the news. Reports will come in from all over the world about the number of people being born again. Whole nations will come to God.
The coronavirus looks small in comparison to what God is ultimately up to.
What gives me such confidence on this matter? It is the word of God. The signs are all there.
Satan, your enemy, always goes first and does just the opposite of what God is saying and wants to occur. God is saying love each other. What is Satan doing? Causing the love of many to grow cold.
God is saying fellowship, break bread together, pray and worship together. What is Satan causing? No touching, quarantining, social distancing.
God says put others first before yourself. What is Satan saying? Point the finger, blame others, judge your neighbor, speak fear and cause confusion.
Friends, there is no sense pointing the finger at each other. The Bible says we all fall short of the glory of God. It would take a week to list all the problems in America. It would take a month for the world.
Let us use this time now to pray and help our fellow man and woman. As I have written over many years now our only true hope in this life is our faith and trust in the Lord Jesus Christ.
