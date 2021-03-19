Taylor: It’s harvest time, a glorious time, and we must ‘come forth as gold’ | RELIGION COMMENTARY

Psalm 99 verses 1-4 say, “The Lord reigns; let the peoples tremble! He dwells between the cherubim; let the earth be moved! The Lord is great in Zion, and He is high above all the peoples. Let them praise Your great and awesome name He is holy. The King’s strength also loves justice.”
As we come into this Passover and Easter season it’s a good reminder to us that Jesus is Lord. Not only is He a King but He is the King of kings, and Lord of lords.
Today many want to make everyone and everything else king. God’s Kingdom is forever. When Jesus comes again in the second coming, He will rule and reign from the Earth. The Bible says He will rule and reign over the nations. It will be a glorious time on the Earth. The Bible says that the lion will lay down with the lamb. There will be peace on Earth.
When man tries to be king or lord over others he fails. Psalm 127 verse 1 says “unless the Lord builds the house, they labor in vain who build it; unless the Lord guards the city, the watchman stays awake in vain.” It’s not that we can do nothing. It’s that apart from God we can do little. God is a spirit, and He moves and speaks and operates by His Spirit.
In 1 Corinthians chapter one the Apostle Paul writes to us about God’s wisdom not being earthly. He tells us that God has chosen the foolish things of the world to put to shame the wise. The Bible says that natural man thinks the things of the spirit are foolish. Natural man being someone who does not know God, they have no relationship with Jesus as Savior and King.
God will use weak things and people to shame the mighty. He does this because the foolishness of God is wiser than men. He does all of this that no flesh shall glory in His presence. In other words when you do a good deed let Him who glories glory in the Lord. If God is truly God in our life, then He alone gets the glory for any noble thing we say or do. It all comes from God and the Spirit of God even when we do not recognize or acknowledge it. God is declaring that the coming Kingdom will not be the result of human ability, but by His Spirit. The truly spiritual will lead the way with Jesus as King of kings and Lord of lords.
I believe it’s harvest time. Harvest time speaks of the end of the age when Christ will return.
The Bible says no man knows the day or the hour. It could be tomorrow or 100 years from now, but we are in the time of His return. We are on the verge of another great spiritual awakening. At the time of the harvest men will reap what they have sown. Some will reap a good harvest, but many will reap a bad harvest. Many have been sowing bad seed and we are just now seeing justice prevail.
We must not judge, only God truly knows what is in a person’s heart. At the time of the harvest God will give us much mercy and grace and time to fully repent. When we repent, He is quick to forgive us and welcome us back into His kingdom.
Many are being tested in this hour. Let us say like Job when he was tested “He knows the way that I take; when He has tested me, I shall come forth as gold.” (Job 23:10 NKJV)
The Rev. Mike Taylor is pastor and president of RAPHAH Ministries Christian Center, an evangelistic outreach in Taylorsville. He can be reached at raphahministries@hotmail.com.