Taylor: It’s harvest time, a glorious time, and we must ‘come forth as gold’ | RELIGION COMMENTARY

God will use weak things and people to shame the mighty. He does this because the foolishness of God is wiser than men. He does all of this that no flesh shall glory in His presence. In other words when you do a good deed let Him who glories glory in the Lord. If God is truly God in our life, then He alone gets the glory for any noble thing we say or do. It all comes from God and the Spirit of God even when we do not recognize or acknowledge it. God is declaring that the coming Kingdom will not be the result of human ability, but by His Spirit. The truly spiritual will lead the way with Jesus as King of kings and Lord of lords.