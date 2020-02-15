Taylor: Faith in God, prayer more important now than ever

What we see in the world today is much chaos and confusion. Life is coming at us at a very fast pace. Everything is speeding up. Watching most of the commercials during the Super Bowl game made me dizzy.
This would be funny except that the commercials for the most part were not make believe. It reflects the real world we are now a part of. I find it at times to be very troubling and dark.
Yet I feel at rest because of my faith in God. Not just any God, but the God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob.
Now more than ever we need to have faith in God. Our strength, the Bible says, comes from God. In fact, without faith it is impossible to please God. I know that God not only hears our prayers, but He is a God who answers prayer.
Prayer is so key in this hour and times in which we live. Make no mistake we must work, we must do and be, but it all starts with seeking God in prayer.
Jesus said we should pray this way, “Your Kingdom come, Your will be done on earth as it is in Heaven.” Matthew 6:33 says “seek first the Kingdom of God and His righteousness, and all these things shall be added to you.”
The things added to our life by God are all our dreams and desires for our life. However, it’s important that we put God first in the mix. I believe God has big plans for this generation. We are really seeing now three major generations coming together: The Baby Boomers, the millennials and the millennials’ children.
As I have written now over the past many years, I believe a great spiritual awakening is coming to America and the whole world. America is ripe for judgment but instead God is giving us mercy and grace. He is giving us time to repent and turn back to God and the truth of the Bible.
I believe the three generations mentioned above are uniquely positioned for this next great move of God’s Spirit throughout the Earth. My hope and prayer continues to be that God will change the hearts of men and women around the world and that there will be a great turning back to the things of God. That man will truly put God first in all he says and does.
Regardless we must continue to position ourselves to finish well in life. What will be our legacy? Christ could return any day now. Are we ready as a people to receive Him? If I die today would my life and actions on Earth bring praise and glory to God? We must not feel bad about ourselves at this time. We have a God who loves us and only wants the best for us.
If you don’t know this God I speak of seek Him out. Ask Him to come into your heart and heal you and save you. We all need God, we all need a savior. The Bible says we all fall short of the glory of God.
These are challenging times. It will take more than our own strength to see us through. I pray the Lord gives us time to finish well. I pray God will change men’s hearts and we will see and experience a great spiritual awakening in these last days.
Start with this prayer. “Dear God, Your Kingdom come, Your will be done on earth as it is in Heaven.”