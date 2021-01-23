Taylor: Getting banned from social media is one thing. Don’t get banned from heaven. | RELIGION COMMENTARY

The temptation to serve false gods is ever present in the day in which we live. God’s covenant, God’s word clearly says when you disobey you are cursed. It can take a long time for a curse to land on us. Oftentimes God gives us the grace and mercy to repent. His desire for us is always to turn back to Him. His love for us is beyond measure. We should never take His grace for granted. We should get right with God now while we can.