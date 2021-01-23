Taylor: Getting banned from social media is one thing. Don’t get banned from heaven. | RELIGION COMMENTARY

A lot of talk today about being banned from social media. I want to remind us all that getting banned from social media will cost you little but being banned from Heaven will cost you everything.
Much importance is given today to being politically correct however I feel its far more important to be biblically correct. That is to say trying to live a life that follows the commandments of the word of God.
In Matthew’s gospel, the 7th chapter, Jesus is teaching His disciples through many different parables. In Matthew 7 verses 22 and 23 Jesus says, “many will say to Me in that day, Lord, Lord have we not prophesied in your name, cast out demons in your name, and done many wonders in your name?” And then I will declare to them, I never knew you, depart from Me, you who practice lawlessness!”
What a hard thing this would be for any of us. People who were doing work for God yet apparently with the wrong motives. He said to them “I never knew you.”
In other words, these were people who spent little time building a relationship with God which is the main thing God desires. Jesus had the same problem with the religious leaders and Roman leaders of His day. They spent much time judging and wanting to stone everybody yet rejected Jesus who was the Son of God. God in the flesh. The God man, the second person of the Holy Trinity. The Savior of the world.
Proverbs 16:18 says “pride goes before destruction, and a haughty spirit before a fall.” Many are falling in this hour but that should not make us feel good. Jesus said in Mark 8:36 “For what will it profit a man if he gains the whole world, and loses His own soul?”
In other words, you could die a billionaire and still end up living in Hell for eternity.
I think about Joshua in the Bible and how some of that is relevant to our times now. Joshua has replaced Moses and he is reminding the people of their history with God and he is renewing the covenant with God. Many then like today were practicing idolatry. Idolatry is the worship of idols. We must only worship the one and true living God. We can enjoy many things but only worship God. We should never worship idols.
The temptation to serve false gods is ever present in the day in which we live. God’s covenant, God’s word clearly says when you disobey you are cursed. It can take a long time for a curse to land on us. Oftentimes God gives us the grace and mercy to repent. His desire for us is always to turn back to Him. His love for us is beyond measure. We should never take His grace for granted. We should get right with God now while we can.
Joshua’s words to the people of his day are just as important to us in our day. He said in effect you choose who you will serve and worship but me and my house we will serve the one and true God. The God of Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob.
Latest Carroll County Lifestyles
The Rev. Mike Taylor is pastor and president of RAPHAH Ministries Christian Center, an evangelistic outreach in Taylorsville. He can be reached at raphahministries@hotmail.com.