At the end of 2019 and the start of 2020, I wrote down my thoughts on the year and the decade ahead. My last column talked about the importance of having more faith in God. I wrote about now the new faith journey begins. We have a new decade in front of us.
What are the challenges ahead of us? Regardless of the challenges, we will need to lean on God now more than ever. Leaning on God is not a weakness. The apostle Paul said, “When I am weak, I am strong.” He could say that because he knew from experience that his help comes from the Lord. I understand this is opposite of the world’s thinking and teaching. It’s why the Bible teaches us that we serve an upside-down kingdom. As Christians, it seems like we are always swimming upstream. This brings me to my point. Are we now entering the culmination of the ages the Bible speaks of?
I am not prophesying that, but anyone alive today on planet Earth knows and senses we are entering a whole new era. An era I believe that will be filled with wonder, excitement, all kinds of trials and tribulations and just the mysterious workings of God.
God is alive and on His throne. Yes, we have His written word, the Bible, but also know God still speaks and is moving upon man to bring about His full purposes on Earth. We who are alive have been born for such a time as this. Bible prophecy is being fulfilled at a record pace.
These will be interesting times but hard on the flesh. Jesus said it is the spirit who gives life, the flesh profits nothing or little. We might think of the flesh as that part of us that is most human and requires a lot of our attention. It is in fact our being. Body, soul and spirit. Man is really a spirit being having a body.
I like to say we are not human beings having a spiritual experience we are spiritual beings having a human experience. The real danger of living in the flesh is that we will only be led by our soulish realm. That is our will, our mind and emotions. Notice the emphasis on our will, not God’s will for us.
God gave us a body, a mind and emotions. The danger is when we are only operating in the flesh and leave the spirit out. Those who are led of the spirit are the true sons and daughters of God. This concept of the flesh goes back to the book of Genesis. The Bible says in Genesis that “God looked upon the earth and indeed it was corrupt, for the flesh had corrupted their way on earth.” The Bible says the works of the flesh are evident. They are things like idolatry, hatred, contentions, selfish ambition, envy, murder, etc.
The bottom line is that although God gave us a body for good if we only lean on our own strength, we run the danger of coming up short, thus failing God and falling short of our true destiny and purpose on Earth. These are critical times. We must come back to God. We must become a people of prayer. We must be led of our spirit, not our flesh. The flesh only focuses on self. We must come up higher.
The kingdoms of this world and the Kingdom of our God are clashing. The Bible says in the book of Acts that “we must through many tribulations enter the Kingdom of God.” The decade ahead will be very exciting but challenging. Will we respond in our flesh or be led of the Spirit of God?
