What are the challenges ahead of us? Regardless of the challenges, we will need to lean on God now more than ever. Leaning on God is not a weakness. The apostle Paul said, “When I am weak, I am strong.” He could say that because he knew from experience that his help comes from the Lord. I understand this is opposite of the world’s thinking and teaching. It’s why the Bible teaches us that we serve an upside-down kingdom. As Christians, it seems like we are always swimming upstream. This brings me to my point. Are we now entering the culmination of the ages the Bible speaks of?