Religion briefs

St. Joseph celebrates monsignor’s birthday
Fifty parishioners of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Taneytown recently treated retired Rev. Monsignor Martin “Marty” Eugene Feild to a party in celebration of his 88th birthday and 62nd years of priesthood, according to a news release from the church.
Ordained to the priesthood in 1959, Msgr. Marty was a pastor who provided spiritual nourishment by living and preaching the Word of God, celebrating the Holy Eucharist, offering gentleness, affirmation, peace, and benediction upon all who encountered him. A person of prayer, contemplation and quiet joy, Reverend Marty has ever been a loving friend, a blessing and a man for others.
His fruitful interfaith relationships with pastors, their church members and his faithful work with local ministerial associations are fondly and gratefully remembered by members of Taneytown’s faith community as well as those of every community where he has served.
One of 11 children, the Rev. Feild was born, March 10, 1933 in Catonsville. He was educated
at St. Mark’s grade school, Loyola High School, St. Charles Minor Seminary, Catonsville, and St. Mary’s Seminary University, Baltimore. During his priesthood, he served as associate pastor, St. Joseph’s Texas (Cockeysville), 1959 to 1969, associate pastor, St. Clement’s Lansdowne, 1969 to 1975, Pastor, St. Peter’s, Oakland, overseer of its mission church, The Immaculate Conception in Kitzmiller, and celebrant of outdoor Masses near Deep Creek Lake, 1975 to 1994.
After Sabbatical leave to study at North American College in Rome, June 1994 through February 1995, Msgr. Feild was assigned to Pastor St. Joseph Church, Taneytown, where he was conferred the title of “Monsignor, Chaplain to His Holiness,” by Pope Benedict XVI in January 2007.
Since his retirement on July 1, 2015 and to the present, Reverend Marty has been a contract priest for the U.S. Army at Aberdeen Proving Grounds. He resides at Mercy Ridge Retirement Home in Timonium.
Emmanuel (Baust) UCC announces three events
A congregational meeting will be held on Sunday, April 25, after worship at Emmanuel (Baust) United Church of Christ to vote on the audio-video upgrade. The meeting will be available in person or by Zoom. The audio and video equipment of the church needs to be upgraded for a permanent installation that will provide consistent, improved audio and video quality. A new, automated camera will be installed on the back wall of the sanctuary and the rest of the equipment will be installed in a small cabinet alongside a small table in the Good Shepherd room.
Today, April 24 will be the final day for the Used Book Sale. The sale is being held in the upstairs of the Parish Hall from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. A wide variety of like-new books will be for sale for 50 cents. Box lots will also be available.
The church will hold a Rummage Sale in the Parish Hall on Friday, April 30 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, May 1 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Barely worn clothing for infants to adults will be for sale. Most of the clothing will be 50 cents. Miscellaneous items will also be for sale. All profit from the Book Sale and the Rummage Sale will go to the area schools’ students.
The church is located at 2950 Old Taneytown Road in Tyrone For more info on the sales contact slawr@hotmail.com or 410 984-2780. Rev. Jeffry Dull is the minister. Worship is at 10 a.m. Check the church Facebook account or church website www.ebucc.com.
