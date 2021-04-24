Religion briefs

A congregational meeting will be held on Sunday, April 25, after worship at Emmanuel (Baust) United Church of Christ to vote on the audio-video upgrade. The meeting will be available in person or by Zoom. The audio and video equipment of the church needs to be upgraded for a permanent installation that will provide consistent, improved audio and video quality. A new, automated camera will be installed on the back wall of the sanctuary and the rest of the equipment will be installed in a small cabinet alongside a small table in the Good Shepherd room.