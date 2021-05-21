Piel: Did Jesus own His own house? | RELIGION COMMENTARY

Jesus lived and ministered to many kinds of people. That is almost impossible for many of us today. While Jesus challenges us (even commands us) to “widen our circle” we all too often would rather associate with those who think like us, look like us, talk like us, worship like us, even vote like us. Being comfortable may make us feel good but it may be far away from the challenge from Jesus to love all kinds of people. To make matters worse in our society today those on the outside of our circle are often seen as our enemy. Why even try to dialogue with those we feel who are out to destroy our lives, our faith, our country, our religion? We are right and they are always wrong.