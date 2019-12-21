George raised the question, “is it possible that the celebration of the nativity of Jesus and his vision of how humanity is called to live is not the sole possession of the institutional Christian community but really belongs to everyone?” If we truly believe that Christmas belongs to everyone does that mean it belongs to agnostics or atheists or people of other religious faiths or being a secular humanist or a religious fundamentalist or a progressive (and the list goes on)? That is, “nativity should not be limited.” What did John mean when he wrote that “God loved the world so much that God gave?” God’s love was and is for the whole world not just for some little part of the world that lays claim to it.